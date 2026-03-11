Lovell Government Services Launches Exclusive Webstore Experience A Faster, Contract-Compliant Way to Order Products

Webstore PR Image

A streamlined platform offering faster, contract-compliant ordering for trusted healthcare products used across federal facilities.

This Webstore is a natural evolution of our mission—combining contract compliance, speed, and simplicity into one platform designed exclusively for our customers.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lovell Government Services (Lovell), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and prominent federal distribution partner for medical and pharmaceutical manufacturers, proudly announces the launch of its new Webstore. This exclusive online platform is designed to simplify and enhance the ordering experience for customers.The Lovell Webstore offers a streamlined, contract-compliant solution for ordering trusted products from over 20 Lovell partners at launch. In the future, the platform will grow to feature the complete catalog of Lovell-partnered products, serving as a comprehensive digital gateway for efficient procurement.A New Ordering PlatformDesigned around real-world workflows, the Webstore eliminates unnecessary administrative steps while maintaining full contract integrity.Key benefits include:• Contract Pricing Built In: FSS and DAPA rates apply automatically at checkout.• Online Ordering: Place orders directly through the platform—no fax required.• User-Friendly Interface: Navigate easily with no additional training needed.• Centralized Product Information: Access product details, benefits, and FAQs in one place.• Built for VA Teams: Structured specifically for government healthcare purchasing processes.• Faster Procurement: Reduce steps, save time, and get what you need—faster.No fax. No hassle. Just faster access to hundreds of trusted products already used within healthcare facilities nationwide.“Our goal is simple: make it easier to access the products they rely on every day,” said Chris Lovell, CEO and founder of Lovell Government Services. “This Webstore is a natural evolution of our mission—combining contract compliance, speed, and simplicity into one platform designed exclusively for our customers.”Gradual Expansion Across Lovell’s Full PortfolioThe Webstore launches with 20+ established Lovell partners and will continue expanding throughout 2026. As additional suppliers and product lines are added, customers will gain access to an even broader range of contract-ready solutions within a single, streamlined environment.The platform reinforces Lovell’s commitment to improving federal healthcare procurement while maintaining its role as a trusted SDVOSB partner in the federal marketplace. Customers can begin exploring the platform immediately.Visit The Webstore: https://store.lovellgov.com About Lovell Government ServicesFounded in 2013, Lovell Government Services is a trusted SDVOSB vendor with a proven record of introducing suppliers to the federal marketplace. Lovell is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a leader in the federal contracting space. The company partners with medical and pharmaceutical manufacturers seeking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, expand federal revenue, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

