Intranet Connections Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Growth Officer and Director of Sales

Intranet Connections expands with Chief Growth Officer and Director of Sales

Intranet Connections appoints Kal K. Sahota as Chief Growth Officer and David Daniel as Director of Sales to strengthen leadership and drive scalable growth.

IC has built a strong foundation for 25 years... the focus now is strengthening the systems, structure, and GTM discipline that allow organizations to execute consistently and grow with clarity.” — Kal K. Sahota

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Intranet Connections (IC), a leader in intranet solutions for regulated and operations-driven organizations, today announced two strategic leadership appointments: Kal K. Sahota as Chief Growth Officer and David Daniel as Director of Sales. These additions strengthen the company’s commercial leadership and reinforce its commitment to disciplined go-to-market execution, scalable revenue growth, and a leadership structure designed to support IC as it enters its next phase of growth.The appointments further reinforce IC’s focus on building a scalable leadership structure capable of supporting long-term expansion while continuing to serve the complex needs of regulated organizations. They also position the company to support several strategic initiatives planned for 2026 as IC continues to evolve its platform and market presence.Kal K. Sahota joins IC as Chief Growth Officer, bringing more than two decades of executive leadership experience across SaaS, financial services, and operational transformation. Throughout her career, Sahota has led organizations through key inflection points, building scalable teams and revenue engines that balance strategic direction with disciplined execution. As CGO, Sahota will lead IC’s go-to-market strategy, strengthen alignment between sales and marketing, and support long-term revenue expansion.“What stood out to me about Rob Nikkel’s leadership as CEO is the clarity of vision he has for where IC is headed and the discipline he brings to building the organization to support that vision,” said Sahota. “IC has built a strong foundation over 25 years serving regulated organizations. The focus now is strengthening the systems, structure, and go-to-market discipline that allow organizations to execute consistently and grow with clarity. Much of my career has been spent helping organizations translate strategy into execution, and my mandate is to support IC as it continues to build on that foundation while delivering stability and long-term value for our customers.”In addition, IC has strengthened its client acquisition leadership by appointing David Daniel as Director of Sales. Daniel brings extensive experience in B2B sales leadership, including deep exposure to intranet and enterprise software environments. His background in consultative selling within regulated and operationally complex organizations aligns closely with IC’s core markets and the needs of its customers. “I’m excited to join an organization that’s focused on placing their client’s experiences as a priority.” said Daniel.As Director of Sales, Daniel will lead enterprise sales execution while helping scale IC’s commercial strategy around its purpose-built intranet platform. His appointment reinforces IC’s commitment to serving regulated organizations with greater clarity, structure, and consistency as the company continues to expand its market presence.“David understands the environments our clients operate in and the level of trust those organizations expect from their technology partners,” said Rob Nikkel, CEO of Intranet Connections. “Strengthening our client acquisition leadership ensures prospective and existing customers experience a consultative, well-structured engagement process that reflects the maturity of our platform and the standards our clients rely on.”About Intranet ConnectionsFor over 25 years, Intranet Connections has served regulated organizations with a purpose-built intranet platform designed to streamline workflows, improve internal communication, and engage employees. Built with simplicity and self-service in mind, the platform enables customers to connect people, processes, and information with minimal IT overhead. Today, financial institutions, healthcare systems, government agencies, and various industries around the world rely on Intranet Connections every day to support operational efficiency and employee engagement. Learn more at https://intranetconnections.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.