Terry Steele Celebrates the Legacy of Luther Vandross on 2026 National Tour

The Power of Love 2026 Tour brings the music of Luther Vandross to audiences nationwide as fans celebrate what would have been his 75th birthday year

There's only one Luther Vandross. I must make these songs my own — but I must be true to what I feel about them.” — Terry Steele

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As music fans worldwide celebrate what would have been Luther Vandross' 75th birthday year, Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and performer Terry Steele is bringing The Power of Love 2026 Tour to audiences across the United States, honoring the legacy of one of the greatest R&B vocalists in music history.Terry Steele's bond with Luther Vandross goes far deeper than admiration. Steele co-wrote Vandross' landmark hit "Here and Now" the song that earned Luther his first Grammy Award for Best R&B Male Vocal Performance in 1991. Vandross thanked Steele by name from the Grammy stage that night. Steele received his own Grammy nomination for Best R&B Song for the same recording, making him not just an interpreter of Vandross' catalog, but one of its architects.As a professional songwriter, Steele has written for and collaborated with some of the most celebrated artists in music history, including Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder, Patti LaBelle, Diana Ross, Dionne Warwick, Barry White, and The Pointer Sisters. A two-time Grammy nominee and two-time ASCAP Award winner, Steele has performed internationally across Russia, Japan, China, Germany, Brazil, Jamaica, Israel, England, and throughout the United States.The Power of Love 2026 Tour brings R&B's most beloved classics to life, from "Never Too Much" and "A House Is Not a Home" to "Dance with My Father" and "Power of Love/Endless Love" alongside special tributes to Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin. The show draws on Steele's decades of performing this material, including his starring role in the acclaimed 2007 off-Broadway production Here and Now: The Legacy of Luther Vandross.With Luther Vandross' 75th birthday year serving as a landmark moment for R&B fans everywhere, The Power of Love 2026 Tour is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to celebrate one of music's most beloved voices through the man who helped write his greatest chapter. Tour dates span Southern California, the Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York, North Carolina, and beyond, with additional national dates being added and continuing through December 2026.Terry Steele is available for performances, appearances, and interviews.For full tour dates, tickets please visit the website.

Terry Steele Sings Luther Promo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.