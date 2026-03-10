Superior Capital Advisors Brokers Sale of 199-Unit, Self Storage Property in Richmond Hill, Georgia

Superior Capital Advisors, a commercial real estate firm, announces the closing of Richmond Hill Lock N Store in Richmond Hill, Georgia.

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASESuperior Capital Advisors, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in self storage investment sales and advisory services, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Richmond Hill Lock N Store, a well-established self storage facility located in Richmond Hill, Georgia.This self storage facility, which spans over 27,000 rentable square feet, and boasts 199 units across 1.57 acres, has been in operation for almost 20 years. The facility is conveniently located near major highways and has a strong reputation for providing secure and affordable storage solutions. The sale of this facility marks another successful transaction for Superior Capital Advisors within the self storage industry."We are thrilled to have facilitated the sale of Richmond Hill Lock N Store on behalf of our client," said Michael Morrison, Broker In Charge. "The self storage industry continues to be a strong and stable investment, and we are proud to have helped our client achieve their financial goals through this transaction."Michael Morrison, Owner and Broker In Charge, at Superior Capital Advisors, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer.The buyer, a private investment group, plans to continue operating the facility under the Richmond Hill Lock N Store brand. The sale of this facility is a testament to the strength of the self storage market and the expertise of Superior Capital Advisors in facilitating successful transactions.Superior Capital Advisors has a proven track record of successfully brokering commercial real estate transactions in the Southeast region. With a team of experienced brokers and a deep understanding of the market, the firm is able to provide clients with exceptional service and results.The sale of the 199-unit self storage facility in Richmond Hill is another example of Superior Capital Advisors' commitment to delivering top-notch results for their clients. The firm continues to expand its presence in the Southeast, and is actively seeking new self storage investment listings. For more information, please visit www.superiorcapitaladvisors.com ###About Superior Capital Advisors: Superior Capital Advisors is a premier commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm, specializing in self-storage investment sales. With a national reach and an emphasis on exclusive representation, we deliver tailored strategies and comprehensive market insights to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our expertise spans the full spectrum of investment services, from property acquisition and disposition to detailed market analysis and strategic advisory. At Superior Capital Advisors, we are dedicated to maximizing value, fostering lasting partnerships, and guiding investors through every stage of the self-storage investment process with integrity and precision. For more information, please visit www.superiorcapitaladvisors.com

