Elevating Minds Psychiatry Launches Free Online ADHD Screening Quizzes for Individuals in Hawai‘i and California

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Honolulu + HI + California) Elevating Minds Psychiatry has announced the launch of new online ADHD screening quizzes designed to help individuals better understand attention, focus, and executive functioning challenges. The quizzes are now available on the practice’s website and are intended to serve as an accessible first step for individuals considering a professional ADHD evaluation in Hawai‘i or exploring options for an online ADHD evaluation in California.These free, online educational screening quizzes are designed to help users reflect on common attention-related challenges. These often include difficulties with maintaining focus, organization, and time management. These tools are provided for informational purposes only and are not diagnostic tests. Quiz results are intended solely to increase awareness and should not be interpreted as medical advice or a diagnosis.“Many people notice patterns in their attention or productivity that lead them to wonder whether additional support may be helpful,” said Daniel Mattox, PMHNP-BC, founder of Elevating Minds Psychiatry. “These quizzes provide a private and convenient way for individuals to reflect on their experiences and consider whether a professional ADHD evaluation may be a helpful next step.”Elevating Minds Psychiatry provides psychiatric services for individuals seeking an ADHD evaluation in Hawai‘i, where founder Daniel Mattox is licensed to provide care. The practice also offers secure telehealth services for individuals located in California who may be seeking an online ADHD evaluation in California through a licensed provider.Individuals who complete the screening quizzes may be provided with information about potential next steps, including learning more about available mental health services or scheduling a consultation with a licensed clinician. Any clinical assessment, diagnosis, or treatment planning occurs only after a comprehensive evaluation conducted by a qualified healthcare professional.Elevating Minds Psychiatry is committed to protecting patient privacy. Personal health information is handled in accordance with applicable healthcare privacy laws, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Participation in the ADHD screening quizzes does not require treatment enrollment and does not establish a provider–patient relationship.To learn more or access the ADHD screening quizzes, visit: https://elevatingmindspsychiatry.com/ and select “Resources” from the top navigation menu. From there, readers can choose from three screening tools: ADHD Symptom Screening Quiz, Functional Impairment Quiz, and Understanding Your Symptoms Quiz.About Elevating Minds PsychiatryElevating Minds Psychiatry provides evidence-informed psychiatric services focused on thoughtful evaluation, individualized care, and responsible clinical practices. The practice supports individuals exploring mental health concerns and seeking guidance from licensed providers.Contact:Daniel Mattox, PMHNP-BC(808) 563-4128Danielmattox@elevatingmindspsychiatry.com

