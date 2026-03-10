Lebanon: Israeli airstrikes hit media offices

The NUJ has joined the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in condemning Israeli forces’ attack on media facilities in Lebanon, as well as the killing of a Palestinian journalist in Gaza.

On 2 March, Al-Manar TV and Al-Nour Radio in Beirut and Sawt Al-Farah Radio in Tyre were destroyed by heavy Israeli airstrikes after Hezbollah fired missiles towards Israel in retaliation to the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

A week after the attack, Palestinian journalist Amal Hammad Al-Shamali - who worked for Arab and local media outlets - was killed by Israeli shelling on her tent in central Gaza. According to the IFJ, at least 235 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed during the war in Gaza. This includes seven journalists killed after a 'ceasefire' was announced on 10 October 2025.

The NUJ has joined the IFJ and the Union of Journalists of Lebanon (UJL) in condeming the Israeli government's continued targeting of journalists and media facilities as a flagrant violation of international law.

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary said:

“We strongly condemn Israel’s targeting of the media facilities of Al-Manar TV, Al-Nour Radio and Sawt Al-Farah Radio, and reiterate that journalists are civilians who must be protected at all times. “Media infrastructure is civilian in nature and must not be subject to attack. Deliberate attacks on journalists and media facilities constitute war crimes, and those responsible must be brought before international courts.”

A UJL spokesperson said:

“The targeting of these institutions is a continuation of Israel's ongoing approach in Palestine and Lebanon of targeting journalists and their workplaces, as part of its policies to obscure the truth and impose its narrative in the ongoing aggression that began on 7 October.”

