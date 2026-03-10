California’s organized retail crime efforts result in 33,000+ stolen goods recovered in two months

This task force works closely with local law enforcement, district attorneys, and retail partners to identify and dismantle organized theft rings operating across jurisdictions. Investigations often involve coordinated enforcement actions, surveillance operations, and partnerships with retailers to track stolen merchandise and disrupt resale operations.

“For more than six years, the California Highway Patrol has invested significant resources into combating organized retail crime, and our commitment has only grown stronger,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “These are organized criminal operations, and we are working with our law enforcement and retail partners statewide to identify those who are involved, build the case, and bring them to justice.”

In February alone, due to a significant enforcement action, CHP-led operations resulted in 28 investigations and 19 arrests, while recovering 30,982 stolen items valued at more than $3.15 million.

Earlier this year, the Governor had announced that since 2019, organized retail crime investigations at the local and state level have increased by 3,000%, from 24 in 2019 to 734 in 2025, thanks to record state funding and new efforts.

Since its launch in 2019, the task force has made a significant impact statewide:

4,489 total investigations and allied agency assists

5,061 arrests

Nearly 1.6 million stolen items recovered

More than $73 million in stolen goods recovered

Taking down retail theft operations, helping Californians

In November 2025, CHP officers received a tip about a counterfeit merchandise operation in Southern California. Through undercover purchases and surveillance, investigators traced the illegal activity to a warehouse in El Monte. On February 25, 2026, CHP officers executed search warrants at two warehouse locations, which resulted in three arrests and the seizure of approximately 30,000 stolen items valued at nearly $3 million.

On February 3, 2026, CHP served a search warrant at a Merced residence involving a former Kohl’s loss prevention employee. The operation resulted in one arrest, charges against an accomplice, and the recovery of 58 items.

New data show crime is down

According to new data from the Major Cities Chiefs Association, crime is down nearly across the board in California year-over-year.

Homicides: ↓ 18%

Robberies: ↓ 19%

Violent crime: Down in every major city reporting data

Largest drops: Oakland (↓25%) and San Francisco (↓21%)

Compared to 2019 (the last pre‑pandemic year), violent crime across the same large California city police departments tracked in the MCCA year‑end surveys is down about 12% in 2025 — driven by robberies down about 29% and homicides down about 12%. Not every major jurisdiction is seeing California’s same results: violent crime increased in Atlanta (+17%), with robbery up (+27%), and homicides rose in El Paso (+25%) and Omaha (+37%).

California’s significant public safety investments

California has invested $2.1 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. In 2023, as part of California’s Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

Last year, Governor Newsom signed into law the most significant bipartisan legislation to crack down on property crime in modern California history. Building on the state’s robust laws and record public safety funding, these bipartisan bills offer new tools to bolster ongoing efforts to hold criminals accountable for smash-and-grab robberies, property crime, retail theft, and auto burglaries. While California’s crime rate remains at near-historic lows, these laws help California adapt to evolving criminal tactics to ensure perpetrators are effectively held accountable.

As part of the largest-ever state investment to fight organized retail crime, Governor Newsom announced in 2023 that the state allocated $267 million to 55 communities to help them combat this issue. These funds have allowed cities and counties to hire more police officers, make more arrests, and pursue more felony charges against suspects.