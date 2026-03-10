University Archives' online-only Rare Autographs, Manuscripts, Books, Space & Comics auction is set for March 25th

Dealer’s lot of 40 silver gelatin bleed mounted photographs originally taken by Yousuf Karsh for inclusion in a 1988 retrospective at London’s Barbican Gallery. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000 Sigmund Freud signed photograph showing the psychoanalyst holding a cigar, in an iconic portrait. The photographer, Max Halberstadt, was Freud’s son-in-law. Estimate: $8,000-$10,000 Lot 163 is a vintage issue of DC Comics’ Superman No. 12 (September-October 1941), encapsulated and graded by CGC with a Universal Grade 6.5. Estimate: $1,500-$2,400 Albert Einstein autograph letter signed in German, dated September 17, 1927, addressed to his frequent correspondent and collaborator, Dr. Chaim Herman Mintz, and is part of Einstein’s larger discussion of the Theory of General Relativity. Estimate: $20,0 An Apollo 11 fireproof Beta cloth bearing the Apollo 11 mission emblem signed by all crew members and pre-certified by space expert Steve Zarelli. Estimate: $3,000-$4,000

WILTON, CT, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- An autograph letter signed by Thomas Jefferson dated May 16, 1824; a group of 40 silver gelatin photographs originally taken by Yousuf Karsh ; a Sigmund Freud signed photograph taken in 1921; and a copy of DC Comics Superman No. 12 (Sept.-Oct. 1941) graded CGC 6.5 are just some of the highlight lots in University Archives’ online-only Rare Autographs, Manuscripts, Books, Space & Comics auction scheduled for Wednesday, March 25th.The auction, starting promptly at 10:30am Eastern Time, is filled with items in many categories. The catalog in its entirety – all 445 lots – is up for viewing and bidding now on the University Archives website, www.UniversityArchives.com , plus the popular platforms Invaluable.com, Auctionzip.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.“Our March auction will feature more than 45 lots related to Space, from the Mercury program through the Space Shuttle, and over 25 lots dedicated to comics, including Superman, Batman, Green Hornet and others,” said John Reznikoff, the president and owner of University Archives.“The catalog will also include Part II of the Yousuf & Estrellita Karsh Estate, including several dealer’s lots of large-scale photographic prints of celebrity subjects that were exhibited around the world in 1988 and later retained in Yousuf Karsh's personal collection,” Mr. Reznikoff added.Buyers and collectors will also be able to find rare and superb historical memorabilia from other collecting categories, too, including US Presidents, Science, Notables, Art and World Leaders.Lot 40 is the Thomas Jefferson autograph signed letter, mentioning the University of Virginia and referring to Jefferson’s Enlightenment beliefs in human excellence. The former President thanked his correspondent, Major John Michael O’Connor, on May 16, 1824, from his Monticello home, for having given him a textbook on military theory, which Jefferson later donated to UVA for use by its students. Estimate: $30,000-$40,000Notably, there are also two documents signed by Jefferson in the March sale: one a signed transmission of an Act of Congress; and one a signed Revolutionary War-dated death warrant.Lot 177 is the dealer’s lot of 40 silver gelatin bleed mounted photographs originally taken by Yousuf Karsh for inclusion in a 1988 retrospective at London’s Barbican Gallery organized by the International Center for Photography. The collection includes large-scale black and white photographic prints of celebrities, including the Apollo 11 astronauts, Ernest Hemingway, Muhammad Ali, and other sitters, each measuring 19.75" x 23.75”. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000. There are 10+ other lots from the Yousuf & Estrellita Karsh Estate in our March sale.Lot 429 is the Sigmund Freud signed photograph showing the renowned psychoanalyst holding a cigar, in what is perhaps his most iconic portrait. The photographer, Max Halberstadt, was also Freud’s son-in-law. The portrait was taken in 1921, the year after Freud’s daughter (and Max’s wife) Sophie Freud Halberstadt died of the Spanish Flu. The photo should bring $8,000-$10,000.Lot 163 is the vintage issue of DC Comics’ Superman No. 12 (September-October 1941), encapsulated and graded by CGC with a Universal Grade 6.5. Estimate: $1,500-$2,400. This is one of over 25 lots in the March sale featuring Golden Age comic superheroes such a Batman, Green Lantern, The Flash, Aquaman and others, offered singularly as well as in dealer’s lots.Lot 425 is an Albert Einstein autograph letter signed in German, dated September 17, 1927, addressed to his frequent correspondent and collaborator, Dr. Chaim Herman Müntz. The letter with nine equations explores the relationship between the radius, mass, and volume of spherical objects, both large and small, and how they react to different forces, and is part of Einstein’s later discussion of the Theory of General Relativity. Estimate: $20,000-$30,000Lot 247 is a Meyer Lansky owned Vacheron Constantin wristwatch, photo-identified and sourced directly from the family of the “Mob Accountant.” The timepiece, with its 18K gold watch face and black leather strap, was gifted by Lansky to his grandson, Gary Rapoport, on the latter’s 21st birthday on June 3, 1976. The wristwatch is accompanied by a COA. Estimate: $18,000-$25,000Lot 270 is a Huntington Printing of the Declaration of Independence, by engraver Eleazer Huntington of Hartford, Connecticut, circa 1820-1824. The broadside shows the exact text of the foundational document as well as the signers’ signatures in exact facsimile. The Hunting Printing is one of the very earliest broadside reproductions of the Declaration of Independence. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000Lot 353 is a vintage photograph of Mohandas Gandhi, double-signed by him in both Hindi and English. The signed photo is PSA/DNA slabbed and graded NM-MT 8, and comes with provenance from Kanu Gandhi, the Mahatma’s second cousin once removed, who served as his staffer and official photographer from 1938-1948. Estimate: $12,000-$20,000. Collectors will also find an 1889 autograph letter signed by Gandhi in the March sale, a desirable example, and the earliest we’ve ever handled.Lot 142 is a George Washington signed Revolutionary War discharge paper and Badge of Merit certificate awarded to Anthony Parcell, a drummer in the 2nd New Jersey Regiment, after “Six Years of faithful Service.” Washington, in his role as Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army, confirmed Parcell’s official discharge on June 5, 1783. Estimate: $14,000-$18,000. Also up for bid is a George Washington free frank, accompanied by Washington’s personal wax seal.Lot 391 is a James Bowie clipped signature, PSA/DNA encapsulated and graded MINT 9 - the highest ever graded example. Bowie’s autographs are exceedingly rare, even notwithstanding his premature death defending the Alamo in March 1836. The pre-sale estimate is $10,000-$15,000.Lot 305 is a first edition copy of Pete Martin’s book, Will Acting Spoil Marilyn Monroe? (Garden City, New York: Doubleday & Company, 1956), boldly signed by Monroe with a 4 ½-inch-long signature. Estimate: $5,000-$10,000. The March sale also includes a Monroe signed photo dating from the “Some Like It Hot” film premiere in New York City; a Monroe signed check; and several pages of “The Misfits” revision script pages personally owned by Monroe.Lot 444 is a Babe Ruth signed autograph album page accompanied by a University Archives Certificate of Authenticity. This item could grade as high as a 10. Estimate: $5,000-$7,000Lot 204 is an Apollo 11 fireproof Beta cloth bearing the Apollo 11 mission emblem signed by all three crewmembers, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins, which has been pre-certified by space expert Steve Zarelli. It is expected to change hands for $3,000-$4,000.Here is a link to the catalog on the University Archives website:University Archives has become world-renowned as a go-to source for rare items of this kind. It is actively seeking quality material for future auctions, presenting a rare opportunity for sellers. Anyone who has a single item or a collection that may be a fit for a future University Archives auction may call John Reznikoff at 203-454-0111; or email him at john@universityarchives.com.University Archives was founded in 1979, as a division of University Stamp Company, by John Reznikoff, who started collecting stamps and coins in 1968, while in the third grade. Industry-wide, Reznikoff is considered the leading authenticity expert for manuscripts and documents. He consults with law enforcement, dealers, auction houses and both major authentication companies.University Archives is located at 88 Danbury Road (Suite #2A) in Wilton, Conn. To learn more about University Archives and the online-only Rare Autographs, Manuscripts, Books, Space & Comics auction on Wednesday, March 25th, visit www.UniversityArchives.com # # # #

