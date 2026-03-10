BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- *MISS HOLLYWOOD VIETNAM 2026- The Search for “The Pearl of Asia” Inaugural Launch Event on March 14, 2026, in Beverly Hills, CA.*VNBC World and Hollywood Casting Studio are thrilled to announce that the MISS HOLLYWOOD VIETNAM 2026 Inaugural Launch Event will be held on March 14, 2026, located at a private chateau in Beverly Hills, CA with over 90+ celebrities attending this invitation only Pre-Oscars celebration.MISS HOLLYWOOD VIETNAM is the hottest international talent search and beauty competition to be held and filmed in Hollywood, known around the world as the entertainment capital of the world.Vietnam also known as “The Pearl of Asia” will be the first key country of the search and competition with the glitz & glamour of Hollywood as the destination of choice for this high profile prestigious event.The mission of the global talent search and beauty competition is to introduce, promote and showcase the unique and exceptional beauty, talent and culture of Vietnam to Hollywood and the World.The Judging panel will consist of high profile VIPS from the Entertainment Industry, High Profile Social Media Influencers & Hollywood Celebrities.Please join us as we search around the world to discover “The Pearl of Asia” and our journey to train, develop and showcase these beautiful gems to the Hollywood community.This star studded upcoming Red Carpet events will be organized and produced by VNBC World and Hollywood Casting Studio from our global headquarter in Beverly Hills and Hollywood with live performances and coronation of the MISS HOLLYWOOD VIETNAM at the iconic Montalban Theatre in the Heart of Hollywood USA.Partnering with VNBC World will be:Hollywood Casting Studio, a premier acting and production studio based in Los Angeles, founded by working actresses Selina Kaye & Mary Cruz. Designed as a comprehensive hub for actors at every stage of their career, the studio offers professional acting classes, private coaching, self tape services, and fully produced demo reels. With a focus on real world industry preparation, Hollywood Casting Studio bridges the gap between training and professional opportunity by bringing working industry professionals directly into the classroom.Through its signature Film and Television classes, specialized intensives, and high quality production services, the studio equips actors with the skills and materials needed to compete in today’s competitive market. Hollywood Casting Studio also serves as a creative production space, developing original content and providing actors with opportunities to collaborate on professional level projects. Since opening its doors in 2024, the studio has quickly become a trusted resource for actors seeking practical training, industry access, and career focused guidance in the heart of Los Angeles.MISS HOLLYWOOD VIETNAM is the hottest and most anticipated international event in Hollywood. For more information about participation, sponsorship, etc.— Please contact us at (323) 200-5458 or email vnbcworld@gmail.com.#misshollywoodvietnam#hollywoodcastingstudioVNBC World and Hollywood Casting Studio are diversified entertainment and media companies based in the United States.Media Contact:Amy Chen323-200-5458vnbcworld@gmail.comMiss Hollywood Vietnam and Hollywood Casting Studio are not affiliated with Oscars or the Academy of Motion Picture, Arts and Sciences.

