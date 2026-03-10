Monastic Academy Launches ‘Mobile Monastery’ National Tour: Bringing Mindfulness and Modern Monasticism to America

Modern trainees from the Monastic Academy for the Preservation of Life on Earth (MAPLE) are touring the U.S., offering mindfulness events.

LOWELL, VT, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Monastic Academy , a modern monastic training center, is proud to announce the launch of the Mobile Monastery , a traveling event series designed to bring mindfulness practices directly to local communities across the United States.The Mobile Monastery offers a unique opportunity for individuals to engage with a small, dedicated team of practitioners from the Monastic Academy , a community dedicated to cultivating a wise and loving collective that can resolve the crises of the digital age. The tour offers workshops in meditation, leadership development, mindful movement, nature connection, and relational practices, focused on cultivating capacities for presence, honest expression, and compassion amidst daily life."The Mobile Monastery is a wonderful opportunity to bring attention to the revolutionary work being done within our community," said Maitri Huffaker, a representative of the Monastic Academy. "By taking our offerings on the road, we hope to meet people where they are and offer practices that can help bring more clarity, connection, and love into their lives."The tour, inspired by the historical tradition of traveling "Chautauquas," features a variety of community-based workshops, with upcoming March 2026 events in Boston, Massachusetts; Shutesbury, MA; Lowell, Vermont; and Montreal, Quebec. Interested parties can view the full tour schedule and learn more about the initiative at www.chautauqua.tours.About the Monastic AcademyThe Monastic Academy for the Preservation of Life on Earth (MAPLE) is a Buddhist training center that uses structures from traditional monasteries and engagement with the modern planetary crisis to develop a collective that can resolve the crises of the digital age. Its mission is to scale wisdom and compassion through emerging technologies in order to bring forth a society in which all beings can walk the path to enlightenment.

