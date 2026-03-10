BLUE Missions Announces 2026 Annual Gala Presented by Amazon to Advance Clean Water and Youth Leadership Initiatives

The organization will honor Roberto Echeverri with the Be Bold Award and the Santamaria Family with the Change Maker Award on the eve of World Water Day.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEBLUE Missions is proud to announce its 2026 BLUE Gala Presented by Amazon, taking place on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. As the organization’s premier annual fundraising event and largest visibility platform, the Gala will convene more than 400 corporate, civic, and philanthropic leaders from across South Florida in support of clean water access and youth leadership development.Held on the eve of World Water Day, the 2026 Gala will serve as both a celebration and a call to action, positioning BLUE at the center of awareness and action in the movement for water equity.Hosted by Emmy Award winning journalist Louis Aguirre, the evening will honor Roberto Echeverri, a fellow Christopher Columbus High School alumnus, with the Be Bold Award and the Santamaria Family with the Change Maker Award in recognition of their leadership, generosity, and commitment to service.Since its founding in 2010, BLUE has mobilized thousands of students and volunteers to create measurable impact locally and internationally. To date, the organization has connected 42,636 people to clean water, improved sanitation access for 13,694 individuals, engaged 4,238 students in United States based education programs, and generated more than 1.26 million community service hours through youth participation.Through international service projects in the Dominican Republic and sustainability education programs across South Florida, BLUE empowers young people to find their purpose and make service a part of their lives. Together, these initiatives reflect one unified mission, Water For All, Forever.This year’s Gala theme, The Nature of Service, will anchor the evening’s program. Through powerful storytelling, immersive visuals, and testimonials from students and community members, guests will witness firsthand how service multiplies impact, much like a river that flows not for itself but for all life it sustains."Water impacts everything. It is our most basic need and our most critical resource. It is the foundation of every community and necessary for public health and economic growth. This means that we must protect water wherever it is under threat and prepare the next generation of leaders who will ensure that there is water for all, forever," said Danny Rodríguez, CEO and Co Founder of BLUE Missions.Every dollar raised goes toward sustaining BLUE’s programming both internationally in the Dominican Republic and domestically in the United States, ensuring the organization can continue delivering clean water, sanitation, and sustainability education where it is needed most.About BLUE Missions:BLUE Missions is a Miami based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers youth to advocate for a world where there is water for all, forever. Through service projects and sustainability education, BLUE connects families in Latin America to clean water by building sustainable water and sanitation systems, including point of use filtration solutions, while inspiring young people to lead the way toward a water secure future. Since 2010, BLUE has mobilized thousands of students and volunteers, connecting more than 42,000 people to clean water and nearly 14,000 to improved sanitation while engaging over 4,000 students in United States based education programs.###

