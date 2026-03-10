Governor Hochul Announces New Investments in Ogdensburg to Strengthen Public Safety and Support Working Families

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $1.8 million in new capital funding for the construction of a new childcare center by the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority to support New York families and improve childcare options in the City of Ogdensburg. Governor Hochul also announced that the historic Ogdensburg Armory will welcome back members of the New York Army National Guard by October of this year as a result of record servicemember recruitment numbers. Both announcements build on the Governor’s promise to make New York safer and more affordable for all by supporting working families and strengthening the presence of National Guard members throughout the state.

“I’m focused on making a real difference in the lives of all New Yorkers — from the youngest to the bravest. Our investments have already had a profound impact on the people who live and work across the North County,” Governor Hochul. “From expanding childcare centers to bolstering our National Guard, I’m proud to continue making investments in the people, places and programs that keep our communities strong.”

Child Care Center

The commitment of an additional $1.8 million in State capital funding advances construction of a new child care center in Ogdensburg. Once complete, the 15,000 square foot facility at Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority's Commerce Park Campus will provide child care for up to 125 children, offer universal pre-K and Head Start programs, integrate developmental screenings and early intervention services, and support wraparound services for children and families. Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority will oversee construction for the project and The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence, a regional social services provider, will operate the child care center. This investment aligns with the Governor’s plan to help deliver universal child care for all children under the age of five through innovative program options across the state, saving New York families billions of dollars each year.

Ogdensburg Armory

The State Division of Military and Naval Affairs will begin stationing New York Army National Guard Soldiers at the historic Ogdensburg Armory by October of this year. The specialized unit assigned to the armory will include experienced officers and non-commissioned officers to supplement the headquarters of the 10th Mountain Division when the Fort Drum-based unit is deployed.

Built in 1898, the Ogdensburg armory has not housed troops since 2022 following a decline in recruitment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unmatched recruiting success statewide — for the last four years, New York has been the top state in the nation for Army Guard recruiting and Soldier retention — has allowed soldiers to return to the armory full time.

The new staff will help conduct state missions and fulfill federal missions, making it easier for National Guard members to respond to weather emergencies or other state missions when called to state duty.

New York Adjutant General Major General Ray Shields said, “Because of our recruiting success, we are thrilled that we can again station an Army National Guard unit in the Ogdensburg Armory. Since the National Guard is a community-based organization, having a unit in Ogdensburg opens possibilities for men and women across the North County to service their State and Nation in the New York Army National Guard.” Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York.”

Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward

Earlier today, Governor Hochul announced that the City of Ogdensburg will receive $10 million in funding as the North Country winner of the ninth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), and the Town of Moriah and Village of Heuvelton will each receive $4.5 million as the North Country winners of the fourth round of NY Forward.

Today’s announcements bolster the Governor’s strategic investments in the City of Ogdensburg including $9.88 million through the Building Recreational Infrastructure for Communities, Kids and Seniors (NY BRICKS) capital grant program awarded to United Helpers Care, Inc. to support construction of a new community center located at 8101 State Highway 68; and $2.5 million through the New York Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NY SWIMS) initiative awarded to the City of Ogdensburg to renovate the Elsa M. Luksich public pool and bathhouse complex. In addition, Ogdensburg International Airport received $18 million to support the construction of a reimagined passenger experience with expanded check-in, ticketing, and baggage drop-off areas; a sleek new curbside canopy; and modern passenger information displays that keep travelers informed and moving smoothly. These investments are transforming Ogdensburg and the North Country with modern infrastructure, vibrant downtowns and new opportunities for residents, businesses and visitors to live, work and play.