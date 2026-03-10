North Country Businesses Impacted by Trump’s Tariffs

Governor Kathy Hochul today held a roundtable with business leaders and farmers from the North Country to hear about the challenges they’ve faced over the past year while navigating the Trump administration’s reckless tariff policies. After the Supreme Court ruled the President’s International Emergency Economic Powers Act tariffs unlawful, Governor Hochul immediately called for the federal government to return the estimated $13.5 billion illegally taken from New Yorkers. During the conversation, the roundtable participants underscored how the economic chaos coming out of Washington and decrease in border crossings have upended their families’ financial livelihoods and made planning for the future impossible.

“The Trump administration not only illegally took $13.5 billion from New Yorkers, but their tariff policies have also impacted tourism here in the North Country — causing small businesses and farmers to feel yet another financial burden,” Governor Hochul said. “Enough is enough — it is time that the federal government refunds the money and helps our businesses, farmers, and families get back on their feet.”