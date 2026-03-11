Tree Services Market Projected to Expand at a 13.9% CAGR Until 2030: Industry Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tree services sector has seen impressive growth recently, fueled by various urban and environmental initiatives. As cities expand and green spaces become a priority, the demand for professional tree care continues to rise, setting the stage for significant market developments in the coming years.

Estimated Market Size and Projected Growth in the Tree Services Market

The size of the tree services market has expanded swiftly in recent times. It is projected to increase from $1.49 billion in 2025 to $1.7 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. This historical growth is largely driven by factors such as the expansion of urban residential areas, growing municipal efforts to increase green spaces, heightened awareness around tree safety, the rise of commercial landscaping services, and greater access to skilled arborist professionals.

Looking ahead, the tree services market is anticipated to continue its rapid growth trajectory. It is expected to reach $2.86 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 13.9%. Key drivers in this forecast period include a stronger focus on sustainable urban forestry, increased funding for green infrastructure projects, development of smart city landscaping programs, rising demand for emergency tree care services, and a growing preference for eco-friendly tree maintenance methods. Major trends shaping the market will involve greater reliance on expert tree care, wider adoption of preventive maintenance techniques, increased use of specialized arborist tools, expansion of urban landscaping efforts, and a sharper focus on managing tree health and safety.

What Tree Services Encompass in Professional Care

Tree services involve specialized care, upkeep, and management of trees and woody plants in both urban and rural settings. The primary objective is to maintain tree health, ensure safety, enhance visual appeal, and protect the surrounding natural environment. These services play a critical role in supporting sustainable urban ecosystems and preserving greenery.

How Construction Industry Growth Is Boosting the Tree Services Market

The ongoing growth of the construction sector is a pivotal factor driving the tree services market forward. The construction industry, which includes the design, planning, and building of infrastructure and buildings, is expanding due to increasing demands for modern facilities, urban sprawl, and the need to update aging infrastructure. Tree service providers are essential throughout construction projects to manage trees and vegetation properly, ensuring environmental compliance and preparing sites for development. For example, in September 2024, the US Census Bureau reported that construction spending in the United States reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2,162.7 billion in July 2024, marking a 6.7% rise compared to July 2023. Public construction investments also increased to $270.8 billion in July 2024 from $243.9 billion in 2023. These trends highlight how construction growth directly supports the expanding demand for tree services.

Fastest Growing Region in the Tree Services Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the tree services market and is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region during the upcoming years. The tree services market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with Asia-Pacific poised to lead growth due to its rapid urbanization and increasing focus on sustainable landscaping.

The Business Research Company

