Inc. Names Hagan Kappler to Its 2026 Female Founders 500 List

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daisy is proud to announce that Hagan Kappler , co-founder and CEO, has been named to Inc.’s 2026 Female Founders 500, an annual list honoring the most dynamic women business leaders in the United States. Daisy is a national home and small business technology services company that installs, manages, and supports the technology that powers modern homes and workplaces. The honor recognizes founders whose bold ideas, resilience, and execution are shaping the future of their industries.The 2026 Female Founders honorees collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025 revenue and $12.2 billion in funding to date, underscoring the economic impact of women-led businesses across sectors.Each year, Inc. editors evaluate applications through a rigorous, multi-round selection process. Founders are assessed on both quantitative performance metrics, includingrevenue growth, funding, sales, and audience size, as well as qualitative factors such as innovation, social impact, and brand momentum. The final list represents entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable progress over the past year. Previous honorees have included such game-changing leaders as Billie Jean King, Sallie Krawcheck, Serena Williams, and Emma Grede — all of whom have transformed their industries and broken barriers along the way.“I’m honored to be included alongside so many talented women founders building incredible companies,” said Kappler. “Daisy exists to simplify and support the technology that powers modern homes and small businesses, and this recognition belongs to our entire team who is building that vision nationwide.”Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program’s advisory board, which includes Patty Arvielo, co-founder and CEO of New American Funding; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation; Joy Mangano, co-founder and CEO of CleanBoss; Michelle Cordeiro Grant, founder and CEO of GORGIE; Sheila Lirio Marcelo, co-founder and CEO of Ohai.ai and founder of Care.com; and Melissa Mash, co-founder and CEO of Dagne Dover.Kappler’s 25-year career spans investment banking at Goldman Sachs, consulting at McKinsey & Company, and corporate development and P&L leadership roles at Starbucks, Ingersoll Rand, ServiceMaster, Merry Maids, and Threshold Brands.In 2023, Kappler partnered with co-founder Dion Persson to launch Daisy, the first national platform designed to modernize and scale the fragmented home technology installation industry. Daisy’s vision extends beyond installing televisions, speakers, motorized shading, lighting, security, and control systems. The company aims to provide homeowners and small businesses with ongoing support and thoughtful curation of the technology that powers their lives.In its first two years, Daisy raised $36 million in venture capital funding. Under Kappler’s leadership alongside co-founder Persson, Daisy has rapidly expanded its national footprint, acquiring 16 home technology service dealers in just 17 months. Today, the company operates more than 40 locations nationwide and has launched a first-of-its-kind, ongoing technology service that consistently earns Net Promoter Scores above 90.Daisy has also become one of the most sought-after brands in the franchising space, selling more than 23 franchise locations to date."Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. "Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The honorees on this year's list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they're showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like."Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine's Spring print issue, on newsstands March 17, 2026. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2026 About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. About DaisyDaisy is the leading national home and small business technology installation and services company, powered by a comprehensive support platform that helps integrators grow faster and operate more efficiently. With centralized resources including a unified business technology stack, national sales and marketing programs, a 24/7 technician-staffed support center, and structured talent recruitment and development, Daisy empowers its partners to deliver exceptional client experiences while building thriving, scalable businesses.

