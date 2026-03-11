ACMP Celebrates 15th Anniversary

ACMP® Highlights the Combined Value of Membership and CCMP® Certification

Membership and certification together provide a powerful foundation for advancing both individual careers and organizational outcomes. ” — Deshini Newman, ACMP Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations face accelerating disruption and transformation, the demand for skilled change professionals continues to grow. The Association of Change Management Professionals® (ACMP) is reinforcing the value of combining professional community with recognized credentials by spotlighting the powerful impact of ACMP membership alongside the Certified Change Management Professional(CCMP) certification.Together, ACMP membership and CCMP certification equip practitioners with the knowledge, credibility, and global connections needed to lead complex change with confidence and measurable results. ACMP membership connects professionals to a worldwide network of change leaders, while the CCMP credential validates expertise through globally recognized standards and rigorous professional requirements.“At ACMP, we understand that professionals are making thoughtful decisions about where to invest in their development,” said Deshini Newman, CEO of ACMP. “Membership and certification together provide a powerful foundation for advancing both individual careers and organizational outcomes. Our limited-time bundle simply makes that investment more accessible.”To support professionals seeking both community and credentialing, ACMP is offering a limited-time bundled package combining ACMP membership and the CCMP application fee for US $714, representing 10% off the ACMP membership fee and 10% off the CCMP member application fee.Why This Offer MattersACMP MembershipACMP membership connects professionals to a global network of change leaders across industries and geographies. Members gain access to an array of benefits, including:• ACMP Connect — a members-only global online community• Over 22 member webinars annually and professional development programming• Local and global events, including chapter programming• Industry insights and thought leadership• Volunteer leadership opportunities• Member-exclusive resources aligned to the ACMP Standard for Change ManagementAs Heather Martinek, Director of Marketing at ACMP notes, “Membership with ACMP empowers change professionals to elevate their influence, expand their global network, and strengthen their ability to deliver results that matter — both for their organizations and their careers.”CCMPCertificationThe CCMP credential validates a professional’s knowledge and experience in change management. Based on ACMP’s globally recognized Standard, the CCMP:• Demonstrates proven capability in applying change management principles• Strengthens professional credibility and marketability• Differentiates practitioners in competitive job markets• Signals commitment to ethical and professional standards“Certification matters now more than ever,” said Alan Bostakian, MCMP, Director of the Profession at ACMP. “Organizations are seeking qualified change leaders who can drive results in complex environments. The CCMP designation signals that a professional has met rigorous standards grounded in globally recognized best practices. Pairing certification with ACMP membership accelerates both credibility and connection.”How to Take Advantage of the BundleProfessionals can secure the discounted package by completing two simple steps:Step 1: Purchase or renew ACMP membership and the CCMP application bundle here Step 2: After purchase, follow the detailed instructions sent via email to begin the CCMP application process.The bundled offer is available only through April 30, 2026.Professionals residing in Emerging Market countries are encouraged to contact membership@acmpglobal.org for pricing details specific to their region.Invest in Your Future — While SavingAs organizations navigate disruption, digital transformation, and evolving workforce expectations, skilled change professionals are in high demand. This limited-time offer provides an opportunity to strengthen professional standing, deepen expertise, and connect with a global network — all while being mindful of budget considerations.For questions about membership, contact membership@acmpglobal.org.For certification inquiries, contact credentials@acmpglobal.org.To learn more or purchase the bundle, visit acmpglobal.org.###About the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP)The Association of Change Management Professionals© (ACMP©) is a nonprofit professional association dedicated to advancing the discipline of change management. ACMP serves as an independent and trusted source of professional excellence, advocates for the discipline, and creates a thriving change community. What began in 2009 as a small group of visionary change leaders from around the world is now a burgeoning global community of change practitioners leading how change works. To learn more about ACMP, please visit: www.acmpglobal.org

