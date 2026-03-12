HerAnova™ to Exhibit at Pacific Coast Reproductive Society 2026 Annual Meeting

Company to Showcase HerResolve™ Non-Invasive Endometriosis Blood Test at Booth 604

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HerAnova™ Lifesciences , a leader in non-invasive diagnostic innovation for endometriosis and infertility in women’s health, today announced its participation in the Pacific Coast Reproductive Society (PCRS) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place March 18–22, 2026, at The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, California. Attendees are invited to visit the HerAnova team at Booth 604 to learn more about HerResolve™, the first and only commercially available non-invasive blood test developed to detect endometriosis.This year's conference theme, Reproductive Frontiers: Bridging Biology, Practice, and Possibility, reflects the ongoing evolution of reproductive medicine, connecting science with clinical innovation and improved patient outcomes. HerAnova will be presenting HerResolve™ to fertility professionals and researchers at a meeting where endometriosis and its intersection with infertility is increasingly central to clinical discussion."PCRS brings together some of the most forward-thinking minds in reproductive medicine, and we look forward to connecting with clinicians and researchers who share our commitment to advancing women's health." said Cory Dunn, M.S., M.Ed. Vice President of Marketing at HerAnova Lifesciences. "Endometriosis has long been one of the most underdiagnosed and undertreated conditions in women's health. HerResolve™ was designed to support earlier detection of endometriosis in the very settings represented at this meeting — and we look forward to meaningful conversations about how it can support better patient outcomes," said Jonathan Y. Zhao, PhD, CEO and co-founder of HerAnova Lifesciences.About HerResolve™HerResolve™ is a multi-omic, blood-based diagnostic assay developed by HerAnova Lifesciences for the detection of endometriosis in symptomatic women of reproductive age. The test integrates microRNA, protein, and hormone biomarkers analyzed through a proprietary machine learning framework to generate a clinically actionable result. HerResolve™ is the first and only commercially available non-invasive blood test developed to detect endometriosis, currently accessible at select IVF and reproductive medicine centers across the United States.Endometriosis affects approximately 1 in 10 women of reproductive age, yet diagnosis often takes seven to ten years, largely because the current gold standard requires invasive laparoscopic surgery. HerResolve™ was developed to complement existing clinical pathways as a non-invasive triage tool, helping to identify patients who may benefit from further diagnostic evaluation or empirical treatment, reserving surgery for treatment rather than diagnosis of endometriosis.About HerAnova LifesciencesHerAnova Lifesciences Inc. is a biotechnology company committed to delivering non-invasive diagnostics and treatments designed to meet critical needs in endometriosis and infertility to improve women's health. By integrating diagnostics, therapeutics, medical devices, and data analytics, HerAnova aims to provide a one-stop solution for unmet needs in obstetrics and gynecology. Founded in March 2022 in Boston by experienced entrepreneurs and former multinational executives, HerAnova operates on a multinational model for its research, development, and commercialization initiatives.For more information, visit www.HerAnova.com , follow the company on LinkedIn Facebook , and X, or contact info@heranova.com.Media Contact:

