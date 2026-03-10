Savoy Companies Unifies Dallas-Based Vertically Integrated Real Estate Platform Under Single Brand

Savoy Companies is a vertically integrated multifamily real estate platform headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Indio Management renamed Savoy Residential; Cardiff Construction renamed Savoy General Contractors; combined platform manages 7,000+ units across Texas

Unifying under Savoy strengthens what was already working and positions us for the next chapter.” — Barrett Linburg, Co-CEO, Savoy Companies

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savoy Companies, a vertically integrated multifamily real estate platform, today announced the completion of a company-wide rebrand unifying its investment, construction, and property management divisions under the Savoy name.

The property management division, formerly Indio Management, is now Savoy Residential. The construction division, formerly Cardiff Construction, is now Savoy General Contractors. The investment arm continues to operate as Savoy Equity Partners.

"We've always operated as one team," said Seth Bame, Co-CEO of Savoy Companies. "Our investment, construction, and property management teams share the same office, the same systems, and the same standards. The brand now reflects that reality."

Co-CEO Barrett Linburg added: "We started buying small apartments in Dallas in 2011. Fifteen years later, we've acquired 58 properties, renovated more than 13,000 units, and built a platform that manages over 7,000 units across Texas. Unifying under Savoy strengthens what was already working and positions us for the next chapter."

The combined platform currently manages approximately 7,000 units across more than 50 properties in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and other Texas markets. Savoy General Contractors has delivered over $200M in construction value. Savoy Equity Partners has deployed more than $140M in equity across 58 historical projects, with specialized expertise in Opportunity Zone, Public Facility Corporation, and HUD-financed structures.

The rebrand follows significant investment in operational infrastructure and the expansion of in-house construction capabilities to include ground-up multifamily development. Savoy is actively pursuing new development and acquisition opportunities across Texas markets.

Savoy's leadership team includes Co-CEOs Bame and Linburg along with senior executives overseeing construction, property management, development, finance, IT, and strategy. The company employs more than 150 team members.

The company's new website is live at savoytx.com.

###

About Savoy Companies

Savoy Companies is a vertically integrated multifamily real estate platform headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company operates through three divisions: Savoy Equity Partners (investment and capital formation), Savoy General Contractors (construction and renovation), and Savoy Residential (property management). Founded in 2011, the platform has acquired 58 properties, renovated more than 13,000 apartment units, and currently manages over 7,000 units across Texas. Savoy specializes in tax-advantaged investment structures including Opportunity Zones, Public Facility Corporations, and HUD financing programs.

Media Contact

Savoy Companies

website@savoytx.com

savoytx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.