Circurna to Participate in Four Leading RNA and Oncology Conferences in 2026

Company leaders to engage the global research community on circular RNA, AI-driven therapeutics, and next-generation RNA platforms

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Circurna , a biotechnology company pioneering circular RNA therapeutics and next-generation RNA platform technologies, today announced its scientific conference participation schedule for 2026. Circurna will attend four premier international forums spanning oncology, and RNA medicine, with select team members serving as speakers and roundtable leaders.The conferences span oncology, and RNA medicine, and reflect Circurna’s commitment to engaging with the global research and biotech investment community as the company advances its RNA platform.2026 Scientific Conference Participation● Vaccine Innovation Forum World (VIF World 2026): March 2026, Shanghai, China● RNA Leaders Europe: March 19, 2026, Vienna, Austria● AACR Annual Meeting: April 2026, San Diego, CA● 6th mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit: July 2026, Boston, MA“These conferences represent some of the most important gatherings in RNA science and oncology today,” said Peter Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer of Circurna. “Our participation reflects both the strength of our science and our belief that advancing this field requires active engagement with the global research community. We look forward to sharing our progress and connecting with partners and collaborators who share our vision for the future of RNA medicine.”About CircurnaCircurna is a biotechnology company developing next-generation circular RNA medicines designed to unlock improved stability, potency, and duration of action. The company was founded to address key limitations of traditional linear mRNA technologies, including short-lived protein expression, systemic reactogenicity, reliance on ultra-cold-chain logistics, and restricted delivery formats.Through its proprietary ciRNA™ circular RNA platform, Circurna engineers a new class of programmable RNA therapeutics enabled by advanced RNA engineering and circularization technologies. By redesigning the RNA molecule itself, optimizing lipid nanoparticle formulations, and exploring patch-based delivery approaches, Circurna is building a versatile platform capable of supporting multiple therapeutic modalities across oncology, immunology, and other diseases with significant unmet medical need.To learn more, visit https://circurna.com Media Contact:

