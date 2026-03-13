Jāderloon Greenhouse Company Celebrates 50 Years

Jaderloon Greenhouse Company Celebrates 50th Anniversary

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jāderloon, also known as The Greenhouse Company, is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. What began as a small, proof-of-concept buildout has since blossomed into a full-fledged greenhouse manufacturing business, serving communities of industrial agriculture, educational institutions, garden centers, and growers across the United States.The heart of their mission is to deliver premium greenhouses and related products. For fifty years, Jāderloon has accomplished this through a dedication to innovation, lasting build quality, and excellent customer service.Inventing products and systems like Cross Connectors, POLY-PATCH, KWIC-KLIP, and HAF Fans, among others, Jāderloon was one of the very first in the country to use their designs to nearly double frame strength, make an industry standard polyethylene repair tape, a unique polyethylene fastening system, and horizontal air flow fans for maximum greenhouse value.Looking ahead to the next 50 years, Jāderloon seeks to continue building on that legacy.“Our team has always been like a family, each with our different talents, we come together to provide solutions for growers of all kinds when sometimes they don’t even know what they’re looking for. Everyone has a good and unique perspective, and that’s what will ensure the quality of our work and dedication to our craft for years to come.” — Judy Moore

