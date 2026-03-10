Andy Cooney Releases 'Everybody’s Irish (You Know That Way)' Music Video

Andy Cooney Video Still (Credit: Kieran McGirl) Andy Cooney Profile Photo (Credit: Andy Cooney Facebook)

The new music video for "Everybody's Irish (You Know That Way)" is the St. Patrick's Day anthem nobody knew they needed — until now.

MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andy Cooney, the Long Island-born entertainer christened "Irish America's Favorite Son" by The New York Times, has released the music video for his new single, "Everybody's Irish (You Know That Way)." The video, directed by Emmy winning filmmaker Kieran McGirl, arrives just in time for St. Patrick's Day and captures the joyful, inclusive spirit that has made Cooney a beloved fixture on the Irish-American entertainment scene for over 35 years.The song is a celebratory anthem built on a simple, universal truth — on St. Patrick's Day, it doesn't matter where you're from. The video brings that message to life with the warmth, humor, and infectious energy that Cooney's fans have come to love."People send me songs all the time to record,” Says Andy Cooney. “And I listen to every one of them — you never know when you'll find a great one. A writer from the Bay Area, Darrin Mazzilli, sent me this song he began writing in Santa Monica on St. Patrick's Day, 1986. Here we are, 40 years later, and it's finally seeing the light of day!"The release marks the latest chapter in a remarkable career that includes 20 albums, eight sold-out performances at Carnegie Hall, and collaborations with country legends Larry Gatlin and Crystal Gayle. Cooney has performed alongside Ronan Tynan and The Irish Tenors and was a founding member of The New York Tenors. His recordings have earned significant airplay throughout Ireland and the UK, and his annual “Cruise of Irish Stars” — now in its 28th year — draws over 1,000 fans each year for a Caribbean celebration of Irish music and culture.Cooney is currently on the road with his 2026 Irish Celebration Tour, featuring comedian George Casey, Emerald Fire Dance, and The Guinness Irish Band.Remaining March tour dates are:• March 10 — Danversport Yacht Club, Danvers, MA• March 11 — The Argyle Theatre, Babylon, NY• March 12 — St. Anne's McCloskey Auditorium, Garden City, NY• March 14 — The Wayne Theatre, Waynesboro, VA• March 15 — Theater at North, Scranton, PA• March 16–20 — Hunterdon Hills Playhouse, Hampton, Nj• March 21 — The Paramount Theater, Middletown, NY• March 22 — Our Lady of Angels ~ Msgr. Kevin B Noone Auditorium, Brooklyn, NYTickets Available at: www.andycooney.com The music video can be viewed on YouTube and at www.andycooney.com and coming to streaming platforms soon.About Andy CooneyAndy Cooney has been singing Irish songs literally all his life. One of nine children raised in a deeply rooted Irish-American household on Long Island, he was inspired by his Dublin-born grandfather, Andy Feehan, an Irish tenor who instilled in him a lifelong love of Irish music. Cooney turned professional at age 17 and has never looked back.Over a career spanning more than three decades, he has recorded 20 albums, performed sold-out shows at Carnegie Hall eight times, and appeared on the stages of Lincoln Center and The National Concert Hall in Dublin. He has collaborated with country legends Larry Gatlin and Crystal Gayle, performed alongside Ronan Tynan and The Irish Tenors, and co-founded The New York Tenors. His recordings have earned significant airplay throughout Ireland and the UK, and his fan base of over 35,000 makes him one of the most recognized names in Irish-American entertainment.Cooney is also the founder and host of the Annual Cruise of Irish Stars, now in its 28th year, which brings over 1,000 fans together each year for a Caribbean celebration of Irish music and culture. He hosts the podcast Andy Cooney's NY Irish Music Hour and remains one of the most active and in-demand performers on the Irish-American circuit. Andy Cooney lives in Massapequa Park, NY with his family.###

