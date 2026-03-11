Menopause Education Center & Senator Lori Urso Release Menopause Legislation Report, Announce March 18 Event

Rachel Anne, Founder

New analysis tracks state and federal policy momentum protecting working women in midlife; LinkedIn Live on March 18 unites key lawmakers and advocates.

Employers can no longer treat menopause as a private issue happening outside the workplace. It is a business, legal, and equity initiative.” — Rachel Anne, Founder, Menopause Education Center

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Women’s History Month, the Menopause Education Center (MEC), in collaboration with Rhode Island Senator Lori Urso, has released a first-of-its-kind national analysis of menopause protections in the workplace. The groundbreaking report maps emerging state and federal policies that safeguard the health, careers, and economic security of midlife women.“Employers can no longer treat menopause as a private issue. It’s a business, legal, and equity initiative,” said Rachel Anne, founder of the Menopause Education Center. “This report and our March 18 event give leaders clarity on what’s ahead, and our Compliance Suite delivers the tools to act.”Legal experts predict employers who ignore menopause will face increased discrimination and disability claims as protections expand. To help organizations prepare for these shifts, MEC will host a LinkedIn Live event on March 18 , moderated by Senator Urso, translating legislative developments into practical, actionable steps for HR leaders and executives.As women aged 45 to 54 now comprise 20% of the U.S. female workforce, the intersection of menopause and employment law has reached a critical tipping point. Unmanaged menopause symptoms cost the U.S. economy $26.6 billion annually in lost productivity and healthcare expenses, according to a Mayo Clinic study.MEC’s new report finds that menopause-related legislation is advancing at both state and federal levels, with lawmakers in more than 20 states sponsoring bills to establish workplace protections for women in midlife. Among those featured in the report are Senator Lori Urso (Rhode Island), who championed the landmark bill making Rhode Island the first state to mandate menopause workplace accommodations, along with Councilmember Dr. Nina Ahmad (Philadelphia), Senator Adriane Johnson (Illinois), Senator Stella Pekarsky and Delegate Kathy Tran (Virginia), and Representatives Marjorie Decker and Joan Meschino (Massachusetts). All will join the March 18 LinkedIn Live panel to share insights from their ongoing legislative efforts.Why the Menopause Compliance Suite Is a Business ImperativeWith the legal landscape shifting at unprecedented speed, MEC’s Menopause Compliance Suite has become an essential resource for employers committed to both compliance and corporate social responsibility. The suite bundles plug-and-play policy templates, expert HR training, and MEC’s evidence-based menopause courses, including dedicated programs for husbands, partners, and families, to help organizations stay compliant and earn a Menopause-Friendly Workplace Certification. Together, these tools create lasting change at work and at home: empowering women to navigate menopause with confidence, equipping men and partners to show up as informed, compassionate allies, and strengthening the well-being and stability of entire families. When employees and their families are supported through menopause, organizations see gains in loyalty, performance, and long-term culture.Download the report or register for the March 18 LinkedIn Live at: https://menopauseclasses.com/menopause-legislation-report/ About the Menopause Education CenterFounded in 2020 by entrepreneur Rachel Anne, the Menopause Education Center delivers evidence-based education and workplace training through menopauseclasses.com. MEC’s science-backed programs fill critical educational gaps, empowering women, families, and organizations to navigate menopause with confidence while improving employee well-being and workforce retention.Media Contact:Menopause Education CenterEmail: michelle@menopauseclasses.comPhone: (847) 497-0262Editor’s Note: Rachel Anne is available for interviews on menopause workplace legislation, the business case for menopause support, and the intersection of women’s health and economic policy. High-resolution images, infographics, and additional resources are available upon request.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.