Inc. Names Parminder Batra, of TraknProtect to Its 2026 Female Founders 500 List

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraknProtect is proud to announce that Parminder Batra has been named to Inc.’s 2026 Female Founders 500, an annual list honoring the most dynamic women business leaders in the United States. The honor recognizes founders whose bold ideas, resilience, and execution are shaping the future of their industries.

The 2026 Female Founders honorees collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025 revenue and $12.2 billion in funding to date, underscoring the economic impact of women-led businesses across sectors.

Each year, Inc. editors evaluate applications through a rigorous, multi-round selection process. Founders are assessed on both quantitative performance metrics, including revenue growth, funding, sales, and audience size, as well as qualitative factors such as innovation, social impact, and brand momentum. The final list represents entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable progress over the past year. Previous honorees have included such game-changing leaders as Billie Jean King, Sallie Krawcheck, Serena Williams, and Emma Grede - all of whom have transformed their industries and broken barriers along the way.

"This recognition from Inc. is deeply meaningful because it celebrates not just growth, but purpose. At TraknProtect, we are building a future where safety is a right for everyone, everywhere - not a privilege. I’m incredibly proud of our team for continuing to innovate and expand our impact across industries while staying true to that mission.” said Parminder Batra, Founder and CEO of TraknProtect.

Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program’s advisory board, which includes Patty Arvielo, co-founder and CEO of New American Funding; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation; Joy Mangano, co-founder and CEO of CleanBoss; Michelle Cordeiro Grant, founder and CEO of GORGIE; Sheila Lirio Marcelo, co-founder and CEO of Ohai.ai and founder of Care.com; and Melissa Mash, co-founder and CEO of Dagne Dover.

TraknProtect continues to lead innovation in hospitality safety technology and holds preferred vendor status with many of the world’s leading hotel brands, including Hyatt, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Accor, and The Peninsula Hotels. Over the past year, the company further strengthened its global presence by signing a major master services agreement with one of the industry’s largest hotel brands, expanding its footprint and reinforcing its role as a trusted safety partner for hotel brands and management companies across the United States.

The company also expanded its safety platform with new two-way communication devices and integrations with existing hotel infrastructure, including guestroom technologies such as televisions and network systems - making safety solutions easier and more cost-effective for properties to implement. Through continued innovation and partnerships, including a new integration with RapidSOS that enables faster connections to emergency responders, TraknProtect continues advancing its mission that safety is a right and should be accessible to workers across industries.

"Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “The honorees on this year’s list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they’re showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like.”

Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine’s Spring print issue, on newsstands March 17, 2026. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2026.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About TraknProtect

TraknProtect is a leading provider of safety and operations technology designed to protect workers and enhance communication across hospitality environments. The company’s integrated platform helps hotels and other organizations improve team safety, streamline operations, and respond quickly to emergencies through real-time location technology, communication tools, and intelligent integrations. TraknProtect continues to advance its mission that safety is a right and should be accessible to workers across industries. Learn more at www.traknprotect.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.