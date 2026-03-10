SAP Leader with 25 Years of Experience Joins Crave InfoTech to Expand BTP and AI Initiatives

Toros Aledjian

Crave InfoTech appoints former SAP leader Toros Aledjian as Director-SAP BTP Solutions to accelerate BTP adoption, AI innovation, & platform-led transformation.

I’m excited to join Crave InfoTech as innovation in SAP BTP and AI accelerates. My focus is on helping clients modernize faster, unlock new business value, and position Crave as a trusted leader.” — Toros Aledjian

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crave InfoTech is pleased to announce the appointment of Toros Aledjian as Director of SAP BTP Solutions. Bringing more than 25 years of experience at SAP, he joins the organization with a distinguished background in SAP platform innovation, customer adoption programs, and global ecosystem leadership.Prior to joining Crave InfoTech, Toros served as Senior Director in the SAP Americas BTP Customer Success Program Office, where he led global initiatives to accelerate adoption of the SAP Business Technology Platform. In this role, he managed cross-functional teams and guided programs from strategy through execution, helping organizations modernize their technology landscapes and unlock measurable business value.One of his most notable achievements was building and scaling a thriving global SAP BTP customer and partner community of more than 25,000 members. Through innovation forums and collaborative engagement programs, he helped create an environment where customers, partners, and product teams could exchange insights that directly influenced product development and adoption.Throughout his career at SAP, Toros has played a pivotal role in bringing new innovations to market. As Senior Director of Product Management for the global SAP Fiori design team, he led large-scale global rollout initiatives and designed adoption frameworks that strengthened engagement between SAP development teams and enterprise customers. Earlier in his career at SAP Labs Canada, he worked in product management for SAP CRM and SAP Solution Manager, helping define solution strategies, user experience roadmaps, and product direction.Reflecting on his new role, Toros shared:“I’m excited to join Crave InfoTech at a time when innovation around SAP BTP and AI is accelerating. My focus is on helping clients modernize faster, unlock new business value, and position Crave as a trusted leader in next-generation SAP transformation.”Strengthening Crave InfoTech’s SAP BTP and AI Innovation StrategyAt Crave InfoTech, Toros will lead initiatives to expand the company’s capabilities across SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), enterprise integration, and AI-driven innovation. His experience in customer adoption, ecosystem development, and go-to-market strategy will help organizations accelerate platform-led transformation and unlock greater value from intelligent technologies.“Toros brings deep SAP expertise and a strong understanding of how enterprises adopt platform innovation at scale,” said Shrikant Nistane, CEO of Crave InfoTech. “We are pleased to welcome him to the Crave family. His leadership will help strengthen our SAP BTP strategy and support customers as they build more connected, intelligent digital environments.”Supporting the Next Phase of GrowthToros’s appointment reflects Crave InfoTech’s continued investment in expanding its SAP innovation capabilities and strengthening its presence across the SAP ecosystem. His leadership will help drive deeper collaboration with customers and partners while enabling enterprises to maximize the value of their SAP investments.About Crave InfoTechCrave InfoTech is a global SAP partner with over 18 years of expertise in automation, integration, and clean core modernization. Its AI-led portfolio includes solutions such as CoreAssess.AI, AccessHub.AI, and IntegrateHub, as well as Digital Supply Chain, SAP GTS, and SAP BTP extensibility solutions. Headquartered in New Jersey, Crave InfoTech delivers global implementations that help enterprises modernize faster, reduce complexity, and operate with intelligence at scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.