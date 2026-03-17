Curasia Celebrates Its 5th Anniversary, Making Endoscopy Friendlier and Easier to Access

Curasia Endoscopy celebrates its 5th anniversary, marking 5 years of reducing wait times and making colonoscopy and gastroscopy more patient-friendly.

Our founding belief was that no one should have to wait months for a colonoscopy when early detection can save lives.” — Don Poh, Founder of Curasia Endoscopy

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curasia Endoscopy celebrates its fifth anniversary this month, marking five years of reducing wait times and making colonoscopy and gastroscopy more accessible, affordable, and patient-friendly for people in Singapore.

The idea for Curasia was born out of a pressing challenge in the public healthcare system: long waits for essential endoscopic procedures. In a reported case, a 73-year-old woman was told she would have to wait five months for a colonoscopy at one of the hospitals despite passing blood in her stools. By the time she sought care in the private sector, her diagnosis was advanced colon cancer with liver involvement. Stories like hers underscore the life-saving importance of timely access to screening and were a driving force behind Curasia’s founding in 2021.

Since then, Curasia has worked to decentralise endoscopy and bring care closer to where people live. Today, the company operates dedicated centres at Jurong East (Vision Exchange) and Orchard (Lucky Plaza), with operating hours designed for busy schedules and an emphasis on fast, friendly bookings. Each centre is designed for comfort and privacy, with a clear, guided pathway from preparation through to the procedure and recovery. Costs are explained upfront, including Medisave and insurance options, so patients know exactly what to expect before they book.

To further support patients, Curasia provides complimentary transportation on the day of their procedure, ensuring that they arrive safely and return home comfortably after sedation. Many patients have described their experience as smooth, well-organised, and detail-oriented, with staff anticipating their needs at every stage of the journey. This value-added service is part of Curasia’s commitment to making screening less stressful and more accessible for everyone.

“Our founding belief was that no one should have to wait months for a colonoscopy when early detection can save lives,” said Don Poh, Founder of Curasia Endoscopy. “From the very start, we’ve focused on removing barriers, whether it’s long queues, financial uncertainty, or even the simple challenge of getting to and from the centre on the day of the procedure. Every detail matters when it comes to helping patients feel safe and supported.”

Curasia has also been at the forefront of innovation, introducing AI-enhanced colonoscopy in Singapore to support doctors in improving polyp detection and outcomes. Beyond procedures, Curasia invests in public education so people understand when to screen, what to expect, and how screening helps prevent cancer. Its outreach addresses common concerns about bowel preparation, sedation, and recovery, turning awareness into timely action.

As Curasia enters its sixth year, the company remains committed to its mission of reducing colorectal cancer through early detection and prevention. Curasia continues to work toward a future with fewer late diagnoses and better outcomes for families in Singapore.

About Curasia Endoscopy Centre

Curasia Endoscopy is a dedicated endoscopy provider in Singapore offering colonoscopy and gastroscopy through leading day-surgery facilities. Current locations include Vision Exchange in Jurong East and Lucky Plaza in Orchard.

Contact:

Curasia Endoscopy Centre

clinic@curasia.com

https://www.curasia.com/

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