Ottawa Infotainment Launches Detroit Office at Newlab at Michigan Central Newlab at Michigan Central Lobby Ottawa Infotainment at Newlab

Strengthening Michigan’s Automotive Comeback with Scalable Software and Electronics

Ottawa Infotainment brings deep expertise in SDV architecture & production-ready hardware. Their expansion into Detroit strengthens our region’s ability to commercialize next-gen mobility technologies” — Riley Hall, General Manager & Sr. Director, Newlab Detroit

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa Infotainment (Oi), a leader in next-generation Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) architecture and intelligent cockpit platforms, today announced the official opening of its Detroit office at Newlab at Michigan Central.The expansion places OI at the center of North America’s automotive transformation, reinforcing its commitment to supporting OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers as they transition toward centralized compute, advanced vehicle electronics, and software-driven platforms.Newlab at Michigan Central has rapidly become one of the most dynamic mobility innovation hubs in the country, recently surpassing 100 startups within its first 14 months. By establishing operations within this ecosystem, OI strengthens its ability to collaborate directly with Detroit’s automotive leaders while contributing to Michigan’s growing reputation as a global center for advanced mobility and SDV development.Building in Detroit for Detroit“Detroit is the center of the automotive universe,” said Sean Hazaray, CEO of Ottawa Infotainment. “By living here and working here, we understand the Michigan community, the legacy of its manufacturers, and the urgency to evolve. Our presence at Newlab allows us to collaborate directly with OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and emerging technology partners as they modernize their vehicle platforms. We are here to help Detroit lead the next era of mobility.”Oi’s Detroit office will focus on advancing its DragonFire platform, including centralized domain controller architecture, integrated fleet management, advanced HMI systems, and cybersecurity-focused software frameworks built for production-scale deployment.Enabling Detroit’s Software Defined PivotAs global EV leaders such as Tesla and Rivian continue to define software-first vehicle architectures, traditional OEMs are accelerating their shift toward centralized, scalable compute platforms.“Detroit is in the middle of a generational shift toward the Software Defined Vehicle,” said Jonathan Hacker, CTO of Ottawa Infotainment. “Our latest DragonFire architecture helps OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers move beyond fragmented ECU systems and adopt centralized compute platforms that are scalable, secure, and production ready. By combining automotive-grade hardware with hypervisor-based software stacks, we enable faster feature deployment, stronger cybersecurity, and long-term upgradability. This is how Detroit can compete with EV leaders and shape the future of mobility.”Oi’s SDV architecture emphasizes:• Centralized domain control and high-performance compute• Safety-critical embedded software frameworks• Scalable over-the-air update workflows• Flexible hardware platforms for next-generation cockpit and vehicle systemsStrengthening Michigan’s Innovation Ecosystem“Michigan’s automotive ecosystem is evolving rapidly, and companies specializing in advanced software and electronics are critical to that evolution,” said Riley Hall, General Manager & Sr. Director, Newlab Detroit. “Ottawa Infotainment brings deep expertise in Software Defined Vehicle architecture and production-ready hardware. Their expansion into Detroit strengthens our region’s ability to commercialize next-generation mobility technologies and build long-term economic impact.”With its Detroit office now operational, Ottawa Infotainment is actively engaging OEM and Tier 1 partners across Michigan to support pilot programs, production integrations, and joint development initiatives.________________________________________About Ottawa InfotainmentOttawa Infotainment is a North American automotive technology company specializing in Software Defined Vehicle architecture, intelligent cockpit systems, and centralized domain controller platforms. Through its DragonFire product suite, OI delivers production-ready hardware and software solutions designed to accelerate the automotive industry’s transition to software-first vehicle platforms.For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:info@ottawainfotainment.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.