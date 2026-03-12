EXANTE EXPANDS ITS AWARD-WINNING 'SUNSHINE GUARANTEE' INSURANCE PRODUCT FOR SOLAR INSTALLERS NATIONWIDE

Sunshine Guarantee Parametric Insurance from Exante

Exante, a global leader in parametric insurance, de-risks homeowners' investments in solar panel installations by providing instant, no-claims policy payouts.

We de-risk homeowners' investments with automatic payouts if their solar installation falls short of its expected yield. We're now seeking ambitious installers nationwide to offer this solution.” — Aidan Breen, Founder & CTO at Exante

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exante , a global leader in parametric insurance solutions, today announced the nationwide expansion of its Sunshine Guarantee parametric insurance solution. This innovative product is designed to de-risk the residential solar energy sector through a first-of-its-kind financial fallback that protects the customer’s investment regardless of the weather.By utilizing high-resolution satellite data to trigger automatic payouts when sunlight levels fall below a set threshold, Exante is removing the single greatest barrier to solar adoption—the fear of a low return on investment (ROI) due to weather volatility.Designed to be embedded directly into solar installation quotes, rather than an optional add-on, Exante enables forward-thinking solar providers to include Sunshine Guarantee with their standard offering, with no additional paperwork or administration necessary.This approach allows installers to market a "Guaranteed Energy Yield," effectively eliminating the "cloudy day" objection from skeptical customers—significantly shortening the sales cycle.“At Exante, we de-risk homeowners' investments by providing automatic payouts if their solar panel installation doesn't hit the expected yield,” said Aidan Breen, Founder & CTO at Exante. “The Sunshine Guarantee turns a variable—the weather—into a fixed financial assurance. We are seeing incredible traction with our existing partners, such as Qixent , who has successfully integrated our parametric engine into their solar installer network to drive higher conversion rates and consumer trust.”Unlike traditional insurance, which is often hampered by complex claims processes and delayed payouts, Exante’s parametric model is built for speed and transparency:• Satellite-Triggered: Real-time satellite telemetry monitors sunlight levels at the installation site—no onsite checks or equipment integration are necessary.• Automatic Compensation: If solar yield thresholds are not met, a payout is triggered automatically and paid directly to the homeowner.• No claims forms, no adjusters: Homeowners receive funds directly, with zero paperwork, no adjusters, and no hassle for the installer’s back office.“We have the technology, an award-winning framework, and the underwriting capacity,” continued Aidan. “We are now looking for ambitious installers who want to offer this turnkey product to their potential customers. This is a unique opportunity to lead the market with a solution that finally solves the weather uncertainty at the heart of the renewable energy transition.”About Exante: A leading global insurtech company and pioneer of parametric insurance solutions, Exante was a recent winner of the $1M NYSERDA-supported Insurance Prize. Specializing in data-driven climate and weather-related risk, Exante utilizes advanced satellite telemetry to provide transparent, rapid-payout insurance solutions that protect businesses and consumers, ensuring a more stable path toward a sustainable future.For more information about Sunshine Guarantee or to schedule a demo, visit: https://www.exante.io/sunshine-guarantee

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.