Sam Collier, Story Records, and Rolling Out Music Release New Single 'That’s What I’m Here For,' & Official Music Video

That's What I'm Here For- Sam Collier

Inspirational faith-based R&B single marks the pastor and communicator’s return to music after 15 years, blending personal testimony with a message of hope.

God created love. God is love. So, singing about it is our right as Christians. Many people, even in the church, struggle to love well, and that struggle reminds us why love songs are so important.” — Sam Collier

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist, pastor, and communicator Sam Collier has released his new single “That’s What I’m Here For,” through Story Records in partnership with Rolling Out Music Co. The inspirational faith-based R&B track is now streaming on all major digital platforms, with the official music video premiering worldwide on YouTube at 12PM EST and arriving on additional DSP platforms this Friday.The release marks Collier’s return to music after more than 15 years, bringing a renewed creative voice shaped by years of ministry, storytelling, and cultural leadership.Blending inspirational R&B with transparent storytelling, Collier creates music that feels like a late-night prayer and a Sunday morning breakthrough where vulnerability meets victory, and real life meets redeeming grace. The song continues Collier’s mission to create music that inspires faith, hope, and purpose.Adopted at five months old from a challenging beginning, Collier’s life story is a testimony of restoration, shaping lyrics that often explore healing, identity, purpose, and the faithfulness of God.The release is presented through Story Records, Collier’s creative platform dedicated to producing music and media that highlight stories of faith, transformation, and purpose. The project is supported by Rolling Out Music Co., the music division of the nationally recognized Rolling Out media brand, which for more than two decades has spotlighted influential voices in music, culture, and entertainment.Beyond music, Collier serves as Lead Pastor of Christian Cultural Center Atlanta (CCC Atlanta) and hosts a nationally syndicated podcast with American Urban Radio Networks, featuring guests including BJ the Chicago Kid, MAJOR., Da T.R.U.T.H., Aaron Sledge, and Rockwilder. Influenced by artists such as Kirk Franklin, John Legend, and Maverick City Music, Collier continues to create music that reminds listeners that God is still writing their story

Sam Collier - That's What I'm Here For (Official Music Video)

