Sam Collier, Story Records, and Rolling Out Music Release New Single 'That’s What I’m Here For,' & Official Music Video
Inspirational faith-based R&B single marks the pastor and communicator’s return to music after 15 years, blending personal testimony with a message of hope.
The release marks Collier’s return to music after more than 15 years, bringing a renewed creative voice shaped by years of ministry, storytelling, and cultural leadership.
Blending inspirational R&B with transparent storytelling, Collier creates music that feels like a late-night prayer and a Sunday morning breakthrough where vulnerability meets victory, and real life meets redeeming grace. The song continues Collier’s mission to create music that inspires faith, hope, and purpose.
Adopted at five months old from a challenging beginning, Collier’s life story is a testimony of restoration, shaping lyrics that often explore healing, identity, purpose, and the faithfulness of God.
The release is presented through Story Records, Collier’s creative platform dedicated to producing music and media that highlight stories of faith, transformation, and purpose. The project is supported by Rolling Out Music Co., the music division of the nationally recognized Rolling Out media brand, which for more than two decades has spotlighted influential voices in music, culture, and entertainment.
Beyond music, Collier serves as Lead Pastor of Christian Cultural Center Atlanta (CCC Atlanta) and hosts a nationally syndicated podcast with American Urban Radio Networks, featuring guests including BJ the Chicago Kid, MAJOR., Da T.R.U.T.H., Aaron Sledge, and Rockwilder. Influenced by artists such as Kirk Franklin, John Legend, and Maverick City Music, Collier continues to create music that reminds listeners that God is still writing their story
Media Inquiries
Story Records | Rolling Out Music Co.
RollingOutMusic@rollingout.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Sam Collier - That's What I'm Here For (Official Music Video)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.