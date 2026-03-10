Influential Women Podcast Announces New Episode with Neha Kumar, Building $200M in 17 Months: Action Over Perfection

This meaningful episode explores how entrepreneurs build momentum and scale without waiting for perfect conditions

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Influential Women Podcast, hosted by Jodie O'Brien, recently released a compelling new episode featuring Neha Kumar, co-founder and co-CEO of Full Glass Wine, who built a $200 million business in just 17 months.In this inspiring conversation, Kumar shares her unconventional path—from banking to founding Create and Cultivate to teaching at UCLA to building Full Glass Wine—and reveals the framework that separates entrepreneurs who scale from those who stay stuck. The episode, titled " Building $200M in 17 Months: The Power of Action Over Perfection ," is a masterclass in moving forward even when conditions are uncertain.Kumar’s approach to scaling is radically different from what most entrepreneurs are taught. While many wait for perfect market clarity or feel ready, Kumar moves. Her philosophy is simple: discipline matters more than motivation. Systems create sustainable growth while willpower leads to burnout."Discipline, the act of being able to show up every single day and keep going through things even when they get tough, that is such an important skill set," says Kumar.Her reframing of failure is equally transformational. Instead of letting setbacks define her, Kumar treats them as data points. One of her most powerful frameworks is the glass balls versus rubber balls concept, the ability to identify which decisions are critical and which can bounce back.Kumar’s story proves that non-linear careers aren't setbacks, they are preparation. Every experience, even those that didn't feel "successful" at the time, became essential to her greatest accomplishment. This episode is essential for any entrepreneur paralyzed by perfectionism, questioning their readiness to scale, or wondering if they're on the right path.About Influential WomenThe Influential Women Podcast features honest, thoughtful conversations with women shaping their industries and building meaningful careers. Produced by Influential Women, a media platform with over 50,000 followers on LinkedIn and the publisher of Influential Women Magazine, the podcast goes beyond titles to explore the real stories behind leadership and impact. Each episode highlights the lessons, challenges, and pivotal moments that have shaped these women's journeys across business, leadership, and creative fields.The episode is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms.

