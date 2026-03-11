City of La Crosse and Revby Announce 'Launch & Grow' Program to Support Microenterprise Business Owners

Free CDBG-Funded Initiative Provides Hands-On Financial and Digital Skills Support

LA CROSSE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of La Crosse, in partnership with Revby LLC, has introduced Launch & Grow: Finance + Digital Skills for Microenterprise Business Owners, a free business support program designed specifically for La Crosse’s smallest businesses.Funded through Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) resources, Launch & Grow provides practical, hands-on support to help microenterprise owners stabilize, organize, and strengthen their businesses. The program is tailored for La Crosse business owners with five or fewer employees who are navigating financial uncertainty, digital challenges, or growth decisions and are ready to implement real operational improvements.Applications are currently being accepted on a rolling basis. To apply click HERE To ensure personalized assistance and meaningful impact, participation is limited to 10 La Crosse microenterprises. Applicants must meet low-to-moderate income eligibility requirements under HUD CDBG guidelines.Launch & Grow will kick off with a small business convening on March 24 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Pearl Street Brewery. The event ‘Brews, Bites, Business!’ will bring together local small business owners and solopreneurs for an evening of networking, practical insights, and community connection in a relaxed setting with food and drinks provided. Attendees will hear a short talk on growth strategies for strengthening and scaling their businesses and will have the opportunity to connect with fellow entrepreneurs and local partners. The convening serves as the first step in connecting eligible La Crosse microenterprise owners to the Launch & Grow support program and other local resources. Those interested can reserve their spot here. Qualifying participants will then receive up to 10 hours of individualized one-on-one technical assistance delivered virtually throughout March and April, followed by a capstone session in early May to review progress and solidify next steps.“The City of La Crosse is proud to introduce Revby’s expertise to our business community,” said Mara Keyes, Community Development Manager, City of La Crosse. “We are deeply committed to helping entrepreneurs realize their full potential, and we see this partnership as a powerful resource to support their growth and success.”Launch & Grow focuses on tangible implementation rather than lecture-style instruction. Participants receive support in areas including:• Financial literacy fundamentals and bookkeeping setup or cleanup• Cash flow tracking, projections, and pricing guidance• Digital business tools such as invoicing, POS, and e-commerce systems• Lender- and grant-readiness preparation• Operational systems that improve day-to-day business performanceEach participating business leaves with working systems, improved financial clarity, and a clear roadmap for continued growth.La Crosse microenterprise owners interested in strengthening their financial and digital foundations are encouraged to learn more and apply at revby.co/pages/lacrosse-2026 About RevbyRevby is a consulting firm that provides practical, tailored services to diverse small business owners and entrepreneurs. Its areas of focus include strategic planning, financial analysis, digital marketing, and other core management consulting services. Revby works directly with business owners and in partnership with organizations that advance economic development across urban, rural, and tribal communities through small business technical assistance programs. Headquartered in Boston with an additional office in Denver, Revby is a Certified Minority-Owned Business.

