The ‘No-Break’ Culture in Nursing Is a Mental Health Crisis - Not a Badge of Honor

Healthcare systems must prioritize rest, staffing and psychological safety to retain nurses and protect patients.

Retaining nurses isn’t about providing more coffee and pizza parties, it’s about providing the time for meaningful rest.” — Nicole Johnson, BSN, RN, CCRN, CEP

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As nearly 15,000 nurses walked picket lines in New York City recently demanding safe staffing and fair working conditions, questions about why nurses are driven to strike have dominated headlines. Major staffing shortages and untenable working conditions have become not just a labor dispute, but a mental health crisis rooted in a culture that normalizes skipping breaks and relentless endurance.

“Too often, nursing culture views skipping breaks as a professional badge of honor,” says Nicole Johnson, BSN, RN, CCRN, CEP, critical care nurse and mental health and wellness advocate. “But that mindset is eroding nurses’ well-being, harming patient care, and pushing valuable clinicians out of the profession long before they ever planned to leave.”

How Skipping Breaks Became Normalized

Many nurses routinely work through shifts with little or no rest because short staffing and high patient loads leave no time for breaks - a reality underscored by the NYC strike’s focus on safe staffing levels. “Many nurses, including myself, would quit if they were in a workplace with chronic staff shortages and a culture of denying breaks. If employers are short-staffed due to high turnover, an evaluation of their break culture is a good place to begin,” explains Johnson.

Long-Term Harm of the “No-Break” Culture

Medical research from organizations such as the National Institutes of Health to the World Health Organization all show that chronic workplace stress compounds emotional exhaustion, depersonalization, and burnout. When nurses repeatedly skip breaks, their cognitive function, emotional resilience, and empathy are undermined.

“Nurses don’t collapse from lack of passion for their work, they break down because their bodies and brains are never allowed to recover,” says Johnson. “This isn’t just a wellness issue, it’s also a staffing and patient safety issue. Hospitals should hire enough nurses to maintain a safe working environment that also allows the nursing staff their allotted breaks.”

The Psychological Impact of Never Resting

Mental health professionals recognize that rest is not a bonus - it’s a bedrock of psychological health. When nurses are conditioned to subordinate their needs to relentless work, the cumulative impact includes anxiety, depression, and attrition.

“Imagine carrying the emotional weight of life and death scenarios, then being told needing time to rest and recover is a sign of weakness,” says Johnson. “That’s the mental environment too many nurses have endured for too long.”

What Healthcare Systems Need to Change

To reverse the drain on the profession, healthcare systems must:

-Enforce legally mandated break times and realistic staffing ratios

-Build psychological well-being into workplace culture

-Measure and reward restorative behaviors, not just productivity

-Implement peer support and decompression practices

“Retaining nurses isn’t about providing more coffee and pizza parties, it’s about providing the time for meaningful rest,” says Johnson. “If we want nurses to stay in healthcare, we must prioritize workforce health the same way we do patient health.”



About Nicole Johnson

Nicole Johnson, BSN, RN, CCRN, CEP, is a critical care nurse and advocate for mental health and wellness in nursing. With 17 plus years of clinical experience, Nicole works to transform how nurses understand and practice self-care in systems that historically reward endurance over rest. She is certified in 'Happiness at Work' through the Greater Good Science Center at UC Berkeley, received a certification on Psychological First Aid from John Hopkins University and is trained as a debriefing facilitator.

Nicole leads retreats, provides media commentary and keynote talks, and supports healthcare leaders in building sustainable cultures of care. For more information, visit: UnwoundRetreats.com.

