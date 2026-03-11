PuraMadera operations in the Peruvian Amazon showing wood processing, raw material extraction, and mineral-rich organic product alongside structural lumber prepared for global markets.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PuraMadera Accelerates Global Expansion, Bringing Amazon Wood and Mineral Rich Soil to Latin America and the Caribbean

PuraMadera, the Miami based export division of one of South America’s leading Amazon region wood manufacturers, officially launches today across ten Latin American and Caribbean markets — Mexico, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Panama, Jamaica, Bahamas, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago, and Barbados — delivering large scale construction grade wood and Amazon derived organic soil solutions to meet soaring demand for high quality, traceable Amazon resources. With immediate shipments from its Lima, Peru warehouse near the port of El Callao, PuraMadera eliminates U.S. tariffs and bonded warehouse costs, enabling more competitive pricing for underserved markets. As part of its growth strategy, the company is also actively exploring partnerships with regional distributors to accelerate market access and scale quickly.

PuraMadera’s product portfolio includes plywood and structural lumber such as 2x4s used in residential and commercial construction, roof trusses, window frames, pallets, crates, and shipping containers. Plywood sheets are also suitable for cabinetry, furniture manufacturing, and interior woodworking. “Our goal is to provide builders and manufacturers with high performance, responsibly sourced wood that can scale immediately,” said Victor Hugo Gutierrez, PuraMadera’s Chief Technology Officer.

The company also introduces mineral rich organic soil, compost, and fertilizer. Over four decades of industrial wood production, natural residues returned to the forest floor, creating nutrient dense soil. Extensive testing and certifications confirm exceptional purity and mineral content, making it ideal for agriculture, landscaping, and soil restoration. “Our Amazon derived soil is carefully balanced for different agricultural applications, from vegetables to fruit trees, ensuring consistent mineral content and performance,” said Dr. Fernando Leal Pérez, Head of Soil Science & Product Research, PuraMadera.

“With today’s launch, we are ready to serve markets across Latin America and the Caribbean with both wood and soil products,” said Martin Arana, PuraMadera’s President and CEO. “Along with our executive team’s extensive international market experience, we are positioned to scale responsibly, delivering reliable, traceable products for construction, manufacturing, and agriculture while helping lower the cost of raw materials in these underserved markets. With the plywood market in the Latin America and Caribbean region valued at over $2 billion and more than 1.6 million cubic meters of annual imports, and mixed fertilizer markets importing millions of tons each year, PuraMadera’s entry comes at a time of strong demand for traceable wood and high mineral organic soil products.”

PuraMadera produces 300,000 plywood sheets per month (200 containers) and 95,000 pounds of organic compost and fertilizer annually (roughly 1,500 containers). The company combines vertically integrated production, river port export access, and rigorous quality testing to ensure global customers receive premium, traceable products.

About PuraMadera

PuraMadera is a global supplier of construction grade wood and Amazon derived soil products, headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company operates in strategic partnership with one of South America’s leading Amazon wood manufacturers, a parent organization with more than 50 years of industry experience.

Through vertically integrated production and access to 25,000 hectares of responsibly managed Amazon forest, along with dedicated logistics infrastructure including an Amazon River port and export operations in Lima, Peru near the Port of El Callao, PuraMadera delivers scalable and traceable products to international markets.

The company’s portfolio includes plywood, structural lumber, and mineral rich organic soil, compost, and fertilizers, serving construction, manufacturing, agriculture, and landscaping sectors across the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

