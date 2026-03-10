Gangkhar Raises $4.25 Million Seed Round to Scale AI-Native Embedded Protection Infrastructure Globally

This round was led by Anthemis, with participation from Accion Ventures, Sancor Ventures, Seedstars, EWA Capital and Simma Capital.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gangkhar, an AI-native embedded protection infrastructure platform, today announced the successful closing of its $4.25 million seed round, led by Anthemis with participation from Accion Ventures, Sancor Ventures, Seedstars, EWA Capital and Simma Capital. The round builds on early backing from Rally Cap, which supported Gangkhar at the pre-seed stage and played a key role in the company’s early development.Gangkhar is an insurtech startup building an embedded insurance orchestration platform globally. The platform enables capacity providers and digital platforms to instantly configure, deploy, and optimize embedded protection across regions. Through its AI‑enabled optimization engine, Gangkhar uses real‑time program data to improve segmentation, pricing, and messaging so distributors can improve conversion and retention over time.The seed syndicate brings together a highly aligned group of fintech, insurtech, emerging-markets and strategic insurance investors, reflecting strong conviction in Gangkhar’s infrastructure-led approach to embedded protection.A Deliberately Constructed Investor SyndicateEach investor contributes distinct strategic value to Gangkhar’s next phase of growth.“This seed round brings together exactly the type of partners we wanted to build with,” said Federico Spagnoli, CEO at Gangkhar. “From global fintech expertise to emerging-market scale and carrier-side insight, this investor group strengthens our ability to execute at scale.”“Gangkhar is building foundational infrastructure for the future of embedded and AI-native protection,” said Marin Cauvas, Partner at Anthemis. “Their platform addresses a critical gap in how protection products are designed, distributed, and optimized globally. We’re excited to support the team as they scale across markets and deepen partnerships with carriers and distributors.”Amee Parbhoo, Managing Partner of Accion Ventures, said: “Gangkhar's infrastracture helps strengthen financial resilience in Latin America by enabling platforms to embed affordable, contextual insurance in existing customer journeys. By reducing friction and cost, the company unlocks new channels for the distribution of insurance, helping close the region’s $300 billion protection gap and strengthening financial stability for underserved populations.”Together, the syndicate combines domain depth in fintech and insurance, emerging-market expansion capability, and strategic industry alignment — positioning Gangkhar to scale embedded protection infrastructure across multiple geographies and regulatory environments.The funding round positions Gangkhar to scale embedded protection infrastructure across multiple geographies and regulatory environments. The capital will be used to accelerate product development, deepen AI-driven processes and optimization capabilities and support continued international growth.About GangkharGangkhar is the first AI-native embedded protection infrastructure platform that enables carriers and digital companies to configure, launch, and optimize protection products instantly and globally. Through its Sherpa+ infrastructure, Gangkhar delivers modular, scalable solutions across onboarding, pricing, underwriting, and claims—supported by real-time AI optimization, advanced analytics, and global reinsurance capacity. With a single API, partners can integrate and scale embedded protection offerings across multiple markets creating new revenue streams, accelerating growth, customer loyalty, and operational efficiency.

