PCD Group’s Inaugural Monaco Conference Explores Cross-Border Wealth, Governance and Dispute Strategy

Global advisors gather in Monaco to discuss cross-border wealth, succession planning and multi-jurisdiction governance amid rising geopolitical uncertainty.

International private clients need coordination across borders, but also legal structures that reflect who they are, what truly matters to them, and how they want to live.” — Dominique Calcò Labbruzzo, Holistic Law Firm

ZURICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time marked by war, energy volatility, and geopolitical uncertainty, cross-border wealth planning has become more strategic, more complex, and more human than ever before. Against this backdrop, PCD Group will host its inaugural Monaco Conference on 19 March 2026 at the Fairmont Monte Carlo, bringing together leading international wealth planning professionals for a full day of strategic insights and high-level networking in one of Europe’s premier private wealth jurisdictions.

As announced by David Bell, founder of PCD Group, the conference will feature expert panels spanning global relocation strategies, succession planning, luxury asset structuring, and family office evolution, with META OCTAV’s founding partners Cécile Vuillier and Kateryna Viy among the headline speakers. Andrew Deane, Founder of Deane Consulting, will chair two of the day’s key sessions, including the opening panel on Global Relocation & Mobility Strategies and the closing session on Family Office Evolution.

A key moment of the afternoon will be the panel:

Multi-Jurisdiction Advisory, Governance & Disputes

Coordinating Advice Across Borders: The Advisor’s Perspective

The session will address some of the most pressing challenges facing internationally mobile families, entrepreneurs, and advisors today, including:

- building effective cross-border advisory teams

- managing conflicting jurisdictional requirements

- communication and coordination best practices

- case studies involving complex multi-jurisdiction structures

The panel brings together an exceptional group of international practitioners:

- Christian Scali, Managing Shareholder, Scali Rasmussen

- Gary Ashford, Partner, Harbottle & Lewis

- Dominique Calcò Labbruzzo, Founder, Dominique Calcò Labbruzzo Holistic Law Firm

- Cécile Vuillier, Founding Partner, META OCTAV

The inclusion of this panel reflects a growing reality in private wealth: families with international lives, assets, and stakeholders no longer need isolated legal advice in different countries. They require coordinated advisory architecture capable of aligning legal, strategic, and human dimensions across jurisdictions.

This is where the perspective of Dominique Calcò Labbruzzo, founder of the Zurich-based Holistic Law Firm, becomes particularly relevant. Her work focuses on international private clients whose wealth structures often include real estate portfolios, privately held companies, art collections, yachts, and other complex assets exposed to multiple jurisdictions and competing legal frameworks.

In the current environment, she emphasizes the importance of family governance, particularly in families where unresolved conflict, toxic dynamics, or dominant personalities can jeopardize both relationships and long-term wealth preservation.

Through her distinctive integrative legal counselling, Dominique combines legal strategy with a broader understanding of the needs of the individual and the family. Her approach is designed not only to preserve wealth and prevent disputes, but also to help international private clients create governance structures that foster clarity, stability, personal development, and a meaningful life aligned with the family’s unique dynamics and values.

“In today’s climate, international families need more than documents and fragmented advice,” says Calcò Labbruzzo. “International private clients need coordination across borders, but also legal structures that reflect who they are, what truly matters to them, and how they want to live. My integrative legal counselling, combined with holistic leadership mentoring, aligns wealth, governance, and human needs — helping prevent litigation and supporting leaders and CEOs in navigating conflict, litigation, or arbitration while fostering personal growth.”

That preventive and human-centered perspective is complemented by the litigation expertise of Christian Scali and his Los Angeles-based firm Scali Rasmussen, which focuses on protecting generational wealth when disputes cannot be avoided.

In the firm’s words:

“We are a high-end U.S. litigation and trial law firm, based in Los Angeles, California, that preserves generational wealth by avoiding litigation when it’s possible and protecting you when it isn’t. We focus on high-stakes disputes that involve portfolio assets or disputes among family members or key stakeholders.”

This combination of perspectives — preventive governance, strategic advisory, and litigation readiness — makes the panel particularly relevant at a time when wealth holders face not only tax and succession questions, but also geopolitical risks, family complexity, relocation decisions, and governance challenges across multiple jurisdictions.

The broader conference program reflects this urgency. From relocation and succession planning to luxury asset structuring and family office evolution, the Monaco gathering is designed to equip private client professionals with practical tools and international insight for a rapidly changing world.

As Monaco hosts this inaugural edition, the conference highlights a broader transformation within the private wealth industry: the future of advisory services will belong to those who can combine cross-border technical excellence, dispute awareness, and truly human-centered governance.

About Avv. Dipl.-Jur. Dominique Calcò Labbruzzo

Dominique Calcò Labbruzzo is a Swiss-Italian Business attorney and international holistic lawyer and founder of Dominique Calcò Labbruzzo Holistic Law Firm in Zurich. She advises high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, and family offices on cross-border succession planning, governance, and wealth preservation.

Through her distinctive Holistic Law approach, she combines legal expertise with leadership mentoring and dispute prevention to help clients create structures that support protection, continuity, personal alignment, and meaningful long-term outcomes.

Press & Media Enquiries

Dominique Calcò Labbruzzo Holistic Law Firm

Bachmannweg 9, 8046 Zurich, Switzerland

Email: calco@holistic-law.com

Website: https://holistic-law.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dominique-calcò-labbruzzo-15597629/

