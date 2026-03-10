As Economic Uncertainty Reshapes How Americans Think About Income, The Side Hustle Show Reaches 35 Million Downloads

Nick Loper, host of The Side Hustle Show

The independent podcast's milestone reflects a decade-long shift in how workers—across every income level and generation—are rethinking financial resilience.

The Side Hustle Show's popularity reflects millions of people asking a very specific question: how do I build income that doesn't depend entirely on one employer? That question hasn't gone away.” — Nick Loper

SAMMAMISH, WA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Side Hustle Show , hosted by entrepreneur and author Nick Loper, has surpassed 35 million lifetime downloads — a milestone that tracks with one of the most significant shifts in American personal finance over the past decade: the mainstreaming of the side hustle.Roughly 40% of working Americans now report earning income outside their primary job, according to multiple surveys. Among millennials, that figure climbs to over 50%. And while participation dipped slightly in 2025 as the job market stabilized, economists are already flagging a likely rebound: with inflation ticking back up and tariff-driven uncertainty clouding the labor market, the conditions that drove Americans toward supplemental income are reasserting themselves."Thirty-five million downloads isn't just a vanity number — it reflects millions of people asking a very specific question: how do I build income that doesn't depend entirely on one employer?" said Loper. "That question hasn't gone away. If anything, it's getting louder."The show's sustained growth across multiple economic cycles — the pandemic, the post-COVID boom, inflation, and now fresh macro uncertainty — suggests that the side hustle is no longer a recession-era coping mechanism. It has become a permanent fixture of how Americans manage financial risk and pursue financial upside. The global gig economy was valued at more than $550 billion in 2024, with projections placing it above $2 trillion by 2033.The Side Hustle Show is a top-ranked business podcast that has aired more than 700 episodes since its launch in 2013. Each week, Loper interviews entrepreneurs who have built real, measurable income streams outside traditional employment — from freelancers and e-commerce sellers to service business owners and content creators. The show has been featured on Apple Podcasts' lists of top business podcasts and maintains a consistent presence in the top 0.1% of all podcasts globally.The show's audience spans every demographic. Survey data from Side Hustle Nation , the broader media brand Loper founded, shows that 80% of listeners aren't looking to quit their jobs — they want extra income, more options, and a financial cushion. Only 20% are building toward full-time entrepreneurship. It's an audience that mirrors the data: side hustles are being used by workers as both a survival strategy and a growth plan.The show has reached this scale as an independent, owner-operated media brand — no network, no private equity, no celebrity co-host. Loper built Side Hustle Nation from a personal blog into a multi-platform operation that includes a podcast, newsletter, YouTube channel, and several books on side hustles, making him a practitioner of the very principles he covers.New episodes of The Side Hustle Show publish weekly and are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms. More information is available at sidehustlenation.com.About Side Hustle NationSide Hustle Nation is a media brand dedicated to helping people earn more money and build businesses they care about. Founded by Nick Loper in 2013, it encompasses The Side Hustle Show podcast (35M+ downloads), a newsletter reaching over 100,000 subscribers, and one of the web's most-visited resources on side income ideas . Learn more at sidehustlenation.com.

