Anita Jones, Ice Skating Champ, Author, Model & Super Lips Cosmetics President's GYNCC 2026 Black History Month Award

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate Release:Contact: Robin Prescod917.553.0625Anita Jones, multiple award winning ice-skating champ, model, first Black tutorial ice-skating book author and independent TV show host, keeps raising eyebrows and health awareness. As a GNYCC Black History Month Awardee, her Anita Axel Jones Corp's. Super Lips Cosmetic's video announces 10% of her firm's 2026 proceeds donations for the 501 C-3 Music Brings Life's Sickle-Cell Anemia Bood Drive, months after hosting their 2024 raved "Students Are Heroes" Red Carpet premier film, at NYCs Angelika Theatre. "I've paid promo stipends for two Super Lips brand ambassadors' "Students Are Heroes" cast members representing our affordable, natural vegan based cosmetics," Anita announced.GNYCC's exemplary means of hosting ethnic and cultural networking uniting civic and business leaders, since its 1992 inception, has awarded several Black History esteemed guests, including: Curtis, Archer, Roscoe Brown, Jr., Irving Burgess, Hazel Dukes, Rita Ewing, Garth Fagan, George Faison, Michael Garner, Vanessa Gibson, Dr. Roy Hastick, Hope Knight, Sandra Linday, Joseph McNeil, Dr. Belinda Miles, Melva Miller, Melba Moore, Larry Mullins, David Paterson, Shawyn Howard-Patterson, Charlie Rangel, Denise Richardson, W. Franklyn Richardson, Jane Tillman-Irwin, Cheryl Wills.The 2026 GNYCC Black History Awards program commenced with its 45 minute networking breakfast, Welcome Remarks by Terrence Holiday, the retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, former NYC Veterans Affairs Commissioner, and GNYCC Board Member, was followed by Mark Jaffe, President and CEO/Founder of GNYCC. Jaffe, who cited great respect for Rev. Jesse Jackson, as a student of non-violence and a student of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther, also stated, "I had the privilege of being friends with this great man." Limiting accolades for others attempting to lavish nothing short of praise for Rev. Jesse Jackson, was a must, for he the iconic "I Am Somebody", momentous and illustrious civil rights and :Keep Hope Alive" Civil and Human Rights brilliant activist career legend, spanning 63 years, amid recovering a from health challenges. Rev. Jackson's compassionate, brotherly iconic Civil Rights partners, Rev. Sharpton and Martin Luther King, III, often featured Rev. Jackson's appearances with them in New York, Atlanta and elsewhere.Black History Month Awards presenters included Howard Tisch, GYNCCs' Attorney, George Hulse, Senior VP of Emblem Health. Bill McCreary's Legend Award was received by Alturo Rhymes, Former CBS Evening News Executive Producer. Lovely Brenda Braxton, Broadway's Tony Nominated Actress Grammy Award Winner's singer and pillar-entrepreneur of her Harlem-based upscale men's salon, was a surprised award recipient.The erudite witty remarks, by Presenter, George Hulse, Senior VP., of Emblem Health, to Dr. Henry Thompson, CEO of the Community Health Center of Richmond, Staten Island, might become a slogan. "Your ancestors must be proud of you, because they were picking fruits and vegetables in Staten, Island, and now they see you picking doctors, lawyers, and accountants." The grateful Dr. Henry Thompson, stated that "I could not refused to accept Col. Terrence Holiday's invitation to attend GNYCC's Black History Month's Awards. and little did I know, that my dear friend, George Hulse for over 17 years, would be here to introduce me."Black History Month Awardee Walter Mosely, the eminent former Congressman and New York Secretary of State, agreed to schedule Pastor-Guru King Melvin Brown, Mind Tuning Multimedia's Inc. WPAT 9:30AM Radio's Talk Show Host interview, and now publisher of Irma Tyus-Mitchell's previous 14 years' New York Global.Biz Magazine, and his About Men Magazines."I'm in a reflective mode. When I'm in a reflective mode and also fasting, what comes up for me is partnership and dignity," explained Assata MB Comara, the distinguished NYC Commissioner of Int'l Affairs. Mark Jaffe, replied, "Although I am impressed with over 100 events we do annually, what especially impressed me about you, being the head of all NYC Consulates, was when you, Assata MB Comara, NYC Commissioner of Int'l Affairs told me that your goal was to make sure all of the Consulates' immigrants would be great citizens of New York.The Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce Received GYNCC's Chamber of the Year Award.Sponsors for GNYCC's 2026 Black History Month Awards Breakfast were: Bread Breakfast, Emblem Health, Emigrant Mortgage, Molina Health Care, Massage Envy, New York Global.Biz. -END- Press: 929.237.8147..aa

