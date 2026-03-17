Lumea and elea Launch A Unified Pathology Ecosystem, Merging Best-in-Class IMS with AI-Native LIS

elea selects Lumea as its preferred digital pathology partner for its launch into the U.S. market.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumea, the U.S. leader in digital pathology solutions, and elea, the leading Germany-based health-tech company providing AI-native pathology operating systems, today announced the launch of a fully interconnected LIS-IMS pathology ecosystem. This strategic partnership combines Lumea’s best-in-class, FDA-cleared diagnostic viewer with elea’s "always-on" agentic LIS, and collapses the traditional wall between data management and image analysis into a single, unified diagnostic ecosystem.elea’s selection of Lumea as its preferred digital pathology partner for its launch into the U.S. market is a big move beyond the era of fragmented integrations. Lumea’s lightning-fast rendering and clinical workflow expertise ensure that slides, patient identity, and diagnostic insights are inherently connected within a complete pathology ecosystem, requiring zero manual data re-entry.The power of this ecosystem is centered on a "one-screen, one-workspace" experience. elea’s voice-driven AI agent will enable pathologists to navigate complex cases using hands-free voice control while the system automatically extracts structured data, prepares pathology reports, and manages lab hardware in real-time. This allows laboratories to eliminate the friction of toggling between siloed software tools, moving toward a workflow that anticipates their needs."Elea embodies everything we believe modern pathology infrastructure should be. Their LIS combines an intuitive interface with a thoughtful and strategic use of workflow AI. When combined with Lumea’s IMS Viewer+ , the integration creates a powerful and seamless diagnostic environment, bringing together two best-in-class systems to form a true Digital Diagnostic Operating System ™,” said James Thackeray, Lumea CEO.This unified operating system provides a clear and actionable path to relieving staffing pressures and physician burnout. Early results from initial implementations show that this unified LIS-IMS pairing can reduce the time from obtaining a sample to the diagnosis, allowing physicians to initiate life-saving treatments significantly faster than with traditional, disconnected systems."When we looked at the U.S. market, we knew we needed a partner whose viewer could match the speed and intelligence of our AI-driven pathology operating system—and Lumea was the clear choice," said Dr. Christoph Schröder, CEO of elea. "The U.S. market doesn't need more integration projects; it needs a unified pathology ecosystem. By pairing our AI-native agentic LIS with Lumea’s premier diagnostic suite, we are moving beyond simple 'add-on' tools to a system where intelligence is baked into the very fabric of the workflow. We are thrilled to partner with Lumea to finally bring this technology to the U.S. to achieve better patient outcomes and, ultimately, save lives."Both companies will be showcasing this unified pathology ecosystem at USCAP 2026 in San Antonio, TX, from March 21–26.About LumeaLumea is advancing cancer diagnostics with a best-in-class Diagnostic Operating System (DxOS) built for modern pathology. By unifying the diagnostic ecosystem from tissue to treatment, Lumea enables laboratories and physicians to diagnose cancer with greater precision, speed, and confidence. A leader in U.S. digital pathology, Lumea is optimizing workflows, improving detection, and advancing more informed treatment decisions for patients. Learn more at lumeadx.com.About eleaelea is streamlining workflows by providing an AI-native Pathology Operating System (LIS) that orchestrates the entire laboratory workflow. By combining conversational AI, voice recognition, and deep hardware integration, elea acts as an intelligent AI agent for healthcare professionals, reducing administrative burdens and accelerating diagnostic workflows. With a strong presence in the US and Germany, elea is redefining centers of excellence in pathology across Europe and the United States. Learn more at elea.health.

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