As HVAC & Plumbing Hits $97.9B, Softline AI Ghost Office Gives Small Trade Pros Enterprise-Level Operations in 1 App

As 62 percent of trade contractor calls go unanswered at peak hours, Softline's Ghost Office AI automates the entire front office automatically

Sales coaching delivered at the moment of need increases close rates by up to 19 percent versus periodic training alone, according to Harvard Business Review.” — Mohamed Essam, CEO, Softline

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The HVAC services market is projected to grow from $72.5 billion in 2025 to $97.9 billion by 2030, according to MarketsandMarkets ( https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hvac-services-market-is-worth-97-9-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302643057.html ). Plumbing and electrical are growing at similar rates. But that growth comes with a compounding operational burden: more leads to capture, more jobs to dispatch, more customers to retain, and no marketing agency or office staff to handle any of it.Most contractor apps solve one or two of those problems. Softline addresses all of them with a single mobile-first platform built around the Ghost Office : a suite of three AI tools that replaces the dispatcher, the marketing agency, and the field sales coach a trade business needs but cannot afford to staff.WHY EXISTING PLATFORMS FALL SHORT FOR SMALL TRADE BUSINESSESMost field service software platforms were built for businesses that already have administrative infrastructure in place. They assume someone is available to answer the phone, someone is managing the posting schedule, and someone is in the field coaching technicians. For a solo operator or a crew of three, none of that is true.The average contractor spends 20 percent of working hours on administrative tasks, according to McKinsey Global Institute. A 2024 Field Service News study found 62 percent of calls to small service businesses go unanswered at peak hours. Both problems are addressed with the right AI layer.THE GHOST OFFICE: THREE AI TOOLS, ONE PLATFORMSoftline's Ghost Office is not a single feature. It is a three-part AI system that runs the non-technical side of a trade business automatically.The AI Voice Agent answers every inbound call, instantly follows up on new leads, and books appointments into the schedule without any manual input. No missed calls. No leads aging out. No dispatcher required.The AI Social Moderator automatically publishes posts to Google My Business and Facebook on a consistent schedule, driving local SEO rankings and customer engagement without a marketing retainer. BrightLocal's 2024 Local Search Survey found that 87 percent of consumers use Google reviews to evaluate local businesses, and businesses that post regularly on Google My Business receive 35 percent more website clicks according to Google's own data.The AI Sales Coach rides along with technicians in the field, providing real-time guidance on how to present options, handle objections, and close jobs at higher ticket values. A study published in the Harvard Business Review found that sales coaching delivered at the moment of need increases close rates by up to 19 percent versus periodic training alone.ONE PLATFORM THAT REPLACES THREE VENDORSA trade business replacing a marketing agency at $2,000 per month, an answering service at $400 per month, and a sales training program at $200 per month saves $31,200 per year on a single Softline subscription.Softline also includes a full CRM with customer history, smart scheduling with route optimization, digital contracts, invoicing, and automated payment follow-up. Every part of the business, from the first call to the final payment, runs from a single app.Softline is available for download on the App Store and Google Play. More information is available at https://getsoftline.com

