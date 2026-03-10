PlayaRaya Awarded $500,000 State Grant; Project Emerges as Pennsylvania Prototype for Inclusive Recreation

PlayaRaya Logo State Senator Frank Farry and Representative Hogan present the LSA Check to Rabbi Yehuda Shemtov and his team

PlayaRaya wins $500k PA grant for its inclusive campus, ensuring people of all abilities can Play Their Way. A statewide model for community and inclusion.

You're taking an existing site that was abandoned and redeveloping it to a great use... this is going to be the gem of this community.” — State Senator Frank Farry

LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlayaRaya Awarded $500,000 State Grant; Project Emerges as Pennsylvania Prototype for Inclusive RecreationPlayaRaya, a flagship initiative of the All Abilities Recreation Center Inc., has been awarded a $500,000 Local Share Account (LSA) grant to accelerate the construction of its ultra-accessible campus in Bucks County. Founded on the belief that every individual deserves a place to Play Their Way, the project is being developed in collaboration with CHOP, Special Olympics PA, the Eagles Autism Foundation, Miracle League, along with many other leading organizations currently in discussion.Located at 890 Bridgetown Pike, the 12-acre PlayaRaya campus is designed to serve as a statewide model for inclusive recreation. By integrating sensory-integrated environments and adaptive facilities, the project delivers on a simple promise: removing barriers so that children and adults of all abilities can connect and thrive.“I’m proud that Pennsylvania is supporting such a meaningful project like PlayaRaya,” said First Lady Lori Shapiro. "Josh and I care deeply about making sure Pennsylvanians of all abilities can reach their full potential and have the opportunity to play and grow. They deserve our support, and here in Pennsylvania, we are working together to make sure everyone feels respected and included in our communities, in our schools, and in our workplaces.”The project’s vision is rooted in a growing movement toward "universal design" in public spaces. By integrating specialized programming from partners like the Eagles Autism Foundation and Special Olympics, PlayaRaya provides a comprehensive ecosystem for health, wellness, and social connection.The $500,000 LSA grant, administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, was secured with the support of State Senator Frank Farry and State Representative Joe Hogan.“We are happy to present a check in the amount of $500,000 to help offset the costs for this very worthwhile project,” said State Senator Frank Farry. “Making sure that there are accessible activities for individuals that have disabilities is so important. You're taking an existing site that was abandoned and redeveloping it to a great use... this is going to be the gem of this community.”“We have a lot of families with children with disabilities all across the spectrum and this is going to give them an opportunity to feel like every other kid, have a great time and a place for families to come out and really enjoy themselves in lower Bucks County," added Representative Joe Hogan.The project has garnered widespread enthusiasm from local leaders who recognize its transformative potential for the region.Representative Perry Warren noted, "It is a tremendous project which will bring great facilities and programs and opportunities for differently abled people throughout our community."Representative Kristin Marcell added, "This project shows us how we can work together, how we can work as a community member with another community member to support a project. It is going to have positive outcomes."“This milestone is a testament to what is possible when state leadership and community visionaries align to serve the most fundamental needs of our citizens,” said Rabbi Yehuda Shemtov, Founder of PlayaRaya. “PlayaRaya is more than just a park; it is a declaration that inclusion is a right, not a privilege. We are building a prototype for the future of Pennsylvania—a space where the barriers of the physical world are replaced by the boundless possibilities of the human spirit. Our goal is to ensure that every person, regardless of the challenges they face, is recognized as a full and vital participant in the joy of community, finally empowered to Play Their Way.”“Our goal is to ensure that ‘accessibility’ is the foundation of the experience, not an afterthought,” added Solomon Rosenthal, Project Manager. “Rabbi Shemtov has been the driving force behind this project, and with his vision, the support of the Governor and First Lady’s office, and our local representatives, we are moving closer to a Summer 2026 opening that will begin to change the landscape of inclusive recreation in the region.”About All Abilities Recreation Center Inc. All Abilities Recreation Center Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to building world-class inclusive environments. Its premier project, PlayaRaya, is a 12-acre ultra-accessible campus in Langhorne, PA, serving as a hub for adaptive sports, sensory-friendly play, and community engagement where every individual can Play Their Way.Media Contact: Solomon Rosenthal Project Manager, PlayaRaya solomon@playaraya.org 890 Bridgetown Pike, Langhorne, PA 19047

LSA Check Presentation

