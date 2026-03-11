The Service Companies Appoints Alecia Stephens to Enterprise Sales Leadership Role

TSC Quote From Alecia Stephens

Industry veteran Alecia Stephens joins The Service Companies to strengthen enterprise sales and support workforce needs in luxury hospitality and casinos.

In an industry as nuanced as ours, true value is created through deep operational empathy,” — Brian Coyne, Chief Executive Officer

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Service Companies (TSC), the premier provider of managed services to the luxury hospitality and casino industries, today announced it has appointed Alecia Stephens as Enterprise Account Executive. The arrival of Ms. Stephens strengthens the ability of TSC to provide solutions that meet the evolving workforce and operational demands as the company continues to expand its leadership position in the market.

Stephens has nearly three decades of operational and sales experience in the luxury hospitality industry. Prior to TSC, Stephens spent eight years with Hospitality Staffing Solutions, where she managed supplemental staffing for major stadiums and full department outsourcing. Her resume includes over 20 years in hotel operations and sales for gold-standard brands Four Seasons, Hilton, and Hyatt, along with independents that include Pinehurst Resort.

"In an industry as nuanced as ours, true value is created through deep operational empathy," said Brian Coyne, Chief Executive Officer at TSC. "Alecia’s 30-year career across luxury hospitality and staffing sectors gives her a unique vantage point on the evolution of the workforce. She understands the high-stakes pressure our clients face, ensuring that TSC remains a proactive partner rather than just a service provider."

Ms. Stephens will manage a portfolio of national accounts from California and Nevada in the west to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine in the east.

"My years at Four Seasons and Hyatt taught me that when operations slip, revenue leaks out with it," Stephens said. "I joined The Service Companies because we don't just provide labor; we approach every property with an operator’s mindset. Our goal is to ensure the cleaning schedule never dictates the gaming revenue or the guest experience."

About The Service Companies

The Service Companies (TSC) is the leading provider of managed services to the luxury hospitality and casino industries. With a commitment to quality and a focus on long-term partnerships, TSC provides a wide range of solutions, including turn-key housekeeping, overnight cleaning, public area cleaning, EVS and stewarding.

https://theservicecompanies.com

