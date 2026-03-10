Tomorrow BioTech and The Super Crowd Partner to Accelerate Biotech Innovation for Science-Driven Social Impact

#1 Non-Profit Biotech Incubator

Tomorrow BioTech and The Super Crowd join forces to give biotech startups labs, crowdfunding, and capital to turn research into real-world solutions.

By uniting BADASS Labs' biotech infrastructure with The Super Crowd's impact crowdfunding network and Devin Thorpe's reach, we're helping scientists turn breakthrough ideas into funded solutions.” — David Kiewlich

ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tomorrow BioTech / BADASS Labs, a nonprofit biotech incubator headquartered in Alameda, California, and The Super Crowd, Inc., a public benefit corporation founded by bestselling author and impact crowdfunding champion Devin Thorpe, today announced a strategic partnership designed to unite advanced laboratory infrastructure with one of the most influential networks in impact investing and community capital.Together, the organizations aim to create a powerful support ecosystem for biotech startups, science-driven social enterprises, and founders working to solve some of the world’s most pressing health and sustainability challenges.The partnership combines BADASS Labs’ shared and private laboratory facilities—including 24/7 equipment access, cold storage, tissue culture suites, and advanced instrumentation—with The Super Crowd’s expertise in regulated investment crowdfunding, investor education, and community capital strategies. The collaboration creates a comprehensive pathway that helps innovators move from early-stage research to funded, scalable ventures.“Science advances fastest when infrastructure and community support are not obstacles,” said BADASS Labs Founder David Kiewlich. “By partnering with Devin Thorpe and The Super Crowd, we’re expanding our ability to support innovators not just with lab space and equipment, but also with the funding pathways and investor connections that turn breakthrough science into real-world solutions.”“For years, I’ve watched brilliant founders struggle not because their science wasn’t strong, but because they couldn’t access capital,” said Devin Thorpe, Founder and CEO of The Super Crowd, Inc. “This alliance gives our community of impact investors direct access to the laboratories where real breakthroughs happen. Together, we’re building a bridge between the lab bench and launchpad.”What the Alliance DeliversThe partnership provides biotech founders with a full-spectrum support platform, including:Full Laboratory Access: 24/7 shared and private lab space, advanced equipment, cold storage, and tissue culture suites at BADASS Labs’ Alameda locations.Impact Crowdfunding & Capital Pathways: Guidance on Reg CF campaigns, community capital strategies, and access to impact-focused investors and crowdfunding portals.Investor Education & Visibility: Opportunities to pitch and connect with investors at SuperCrowd events and industry gatherings.Operational Support: Purchasing services , regulatory guidance, waste management, and vendor partnerships to streamline early-stage growth.Storytelling & Media Exposure: Visibility through Devin Thorpe’s Superpowers for Good platform, which has featured more than 1,500 changemakers including Bill Gates.Proven Track RecordsBADASS Labs has achieved a 90% success rate among its member companies (50 out of 55), helping startups move faster while maintaining compliance and reducing infrastructure costs. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3), BADASS Labs takes no equity and claims no intellectual property.The Super Crowd has organized numerous impact crowdfunding events—including the SuperCrowd conference series and monthly SuperCrowdHour gatherings—connecting investors, entrepreneurs, and crowdfunding professionals. Thorpe, a Cornell MBA and former Forbes contributor with more than 500 articles and over two million readers, is widely recognized as a leading voice in impact investing and community capital.Why This Alliance MattersIn today’s competitive biotech landscape, early access to infrastructure, expertise, and capital can determine whether breakthrough ideas reach the market. This partnership removes key barriers by connecting lab-ready startups with a powerful network of impact investors and crowdfunding professionals.The collaboration began after Kiewlich and Thorpe connected during the global SuperGreen Live event, where they recognized their complementary missions: BADASS Labs builds the infrastructure where science happens, and The Super Crowd builds the community where science gets funded.Together, the organizations are creating a launchpad for science-driven social enterprises—equipping innovators with the infrastructure, capital pathways, and visibility needed to bring life-changing solutions to the world.About BADASS LabsBADASS Labs is a nonprofit biotech incubator in Alameda, California, providing shared and private laboratory space, advanced equipment, and operational support to early-stage biotech startups. Learn more at badasslabs.org.About The Super Crowd, Inc.The Super Crowd, Inc. is a public benefit corporation founded by bestselling author Devin Thorpe that connects impact investors with socially responsible entrepreneurs through events, media, and crowdfunding education. Learn more at thesupercrowd.com.

