New Frontier Group Employees Embrace Their Wild Side At Megan Bradley Rose Safari Soiree Fundraiser

BRIDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Frontier Group , a marketing and sales firm dedicated to community engagement and charitable impact, proudly attended the Safari Soirée Ladies Night Out hosted by the Megan Rose Bradley Foundation. The themed fundraising event brought together local businesses, community leaders, supporters, family and friends for an evening dedicated to raising awareness and funds for pediatric brain cancer research.Held in a lively safari-inspired setting, the event featured themed décor, raffles, community networking, and opportunities for attendees to learn more about the mission of the foundation. The Megan Rose Bradley Foundation works tirelessly to support families affected by pediatric brain cancer while also funding critical research initiatives aimed at improving treatments and outcomes for children facing this devastating diagnosis.Members of the New Frontier Group team attended the event to show their support for the foundation’s mission and to connect with other community organizations committed to making a meaningful difference.“Supporting causes that impact families in our community is incredibly important to us especially with the relationship we have built with the foundation,” said Kimberly Ponce, Recruitment and Administrative Coordinator at New Frontier Group. “The work being done by the Megan Rose Bradley Foundation is truly inspiring. We’re honored to participate in events like Ladies Night Out that bring people together to raise awareness and provide hope for children and families affected by pediatric brain cancer.”The Safari Soirée theme added an energetic and celebratory atmosphere to the evening while keeping the focus on a powerful cause. Through community events like this, the foundation continues to build support for life-saving research and family assistance programs.New Frontier Group remains committed to giving back and supporting organizations that create positive change both locally and nationally.For more information about the Megan Rose Bradley Foundation and ways to support pediatric brain cancer research, please visit their official website.

