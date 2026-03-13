The Background Buzz launches ‘The Screening Technical Brief’ and ‘Healthcare Exclusion Monitoring Redefined’ columns

The Background Buzz adds Team Screen’s ‘The Screening Technical Brief’ and Exclugo’s ‘Healthcare Exclusion Monitoring Redefined’ columns to educate our readers

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Background Buzz is the leading news and information source in the background screening industry and is committed to keep professional background screeners informed. These two new columns join our current sponsored column, Ferretly’s Social Media Screening to continue our focus on providing leading edge and thought leadership content for the background screening industry. Team Screen’s “The Screening Tech Brief” column is dedicated to sharing the latest technology developments impacting the background screening industry while helping readers better understand the emerging tools and innovations shaping the future of screening.It is widely accepted that the backbone of any successful background screening program is a reliable and well-designed technology platform. The systems used to collect, process, analyze, and deliver screening data ultimately determine the speed, accuracy, compliance, and overall user experience of the program.One of the primary goals of this column is to help readers identify the key criteria they should consider when evaluating or selecting a technology provider. From integration capabilities and automation to compliance safeguards, data quality, reporting, and scalability, the decisions made around technology can have a significant long-term impact on operational efficiency and risk management.In each edition, we will explore emerging technologies, evolving best practices, and real-world applications that are influencing how screening providers and employers operate today—while also highlighting the trends that will shape the next generation of screening technology.Here’s what John Grammer, CEO, Team Screen Solutions, said about their column, “Technology has quietly become the operating backbone of modern background screening. With The Screening Tech Brief, our goal is to help industry professionals better understand the technology decisions that ultimately shape the efficiency, compliance posture, and scalability of their screening programs. We’re excited to partner with The Background Buzz to share practical insights and forward-looking perspectives with the broader screening community.” Exclugo’s ‘Healthcare Exclusion Monitoring Redefined’ column is focused on discussing how healthcare exclusion monitoring is often treated as a solved compliance task, reduced to periodic checks against a limited set of sources. The column intends to educate our readers about the reality that exclusion risk is dynamic, fragmented, and more complex than traditional models account for. As data sources expand, identity variation increases, and regulatory expectations evolve, legacy approaches struggle to keep pace. This column explores how healthcare exclusion monitoring has been narrowly defined, why point-in-time screening creates blind spots, and what a more modern, risk-aware approach looks like for CRAs operating in today’s healthcare environment.Michael Wenger, CEO, Exclugo had this to say about the new column: “Healthcare exclusion monitoring is often treated as a routine compliance task, but the reality is far more complex. As data sources expand and regulatory expectations evolve, traditional point-in-time screening models leave critical gaps. Through this column, we hope to help CRA’s better understand these challenges and explore more modern, continuous approaches to managing exclusion risk in today’s healthcare environment.W. Barry Nixon, CEO, PreemploymentDirectory.com said, “these new columns are examples of our intent to continue to bring our reader fresh new information that educates and informs them about relevant issues in the background screening industry.”W. Barry Nixon, a widely recognized expert on background checking is the co-author of ‘Background Screening Investigations: Managing Hiring Risk from an HR and Security Perspective’ one of the earliest books published about background checks. He is also the founder of PreemploymentDirectory.com, a past recipient of the coveted ‘Most Influential People in Security' award by Security Magazine and is the publisher of the leading e-magazine for the background screening industry – The Background Buzz. He also publishes The Global Background Screener for the international marketplace and an annual Background Screening Industry Resource Guide. He was recently named as one of the Top Ten Influencers in the background screening industry.Read the new columns in the February edition of The Background Buzz here: https://bit.ly/3NiF2hv Please direct any questions to W. Barry Nixon at 1-949-922-5374 or you can email him at wbnixon (at) PreemploymentDirectory.com or contact him on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/w-barry-nixon-426580/

