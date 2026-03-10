Soboba Casino Resort Welcomes Neon Trees, This Saturday, March 14th

Soboba Casino Resort Neon Trees

SAN JACINTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soboba Casino Resort is proud to welcome Neon Trees to the Soboba Casino Resort Event Center this Saturday, March 14th at 8pm.Since emerging onto the national music scene, Neon Trees has become one of the most recognizable names in modern rock and pop. The band has released five studio albums and achieved major success across Alternative, Pop and Rock charts. Their breakout single, “Animal,” climbed to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 1 on the Alternative Songs chart. The track was later certified multi-platinum.The momentum continued with the top ten hit “Everybody Talks,” followed by “Sleeping With A Friend,” which became another Billboard Hot Pop top ten single from their third studio album. Over the years, Neon Trees has earned multiple Billboard Music Award nominations and industry recognition for their crossover chart success and high-energy performances.After opening several North American tour dates in 2008 for The Killers, the band quickly received nationwide exposure. They later opened for global superstars including Taylor Swift and Maroon 5. For tickets: visit soboba.com/entertainment or call (866) 476-2622. Show is 21 & over.About Soboba Casino Resort:The all-new Soboba Casino Resort property, opened in 2019, is nestled against the stunning backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, and is a premier gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destination located near San Jacinto and Hemet, California. Spanning 474,000 square feet across more than 200 acres, the resort features over 2,000 slot machines, a wide variety of table games, and a six-story hotel with 200 upscale rooms and suites. Guests enjoy multiple dining and bar options, live music, nightlife, and year-round entertainment featuring top national acts. Beyond the casino, amenities include the PGA-rated Soboba Springs Golf Course, 21 pickleball courts, and a robust calendar of concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events.Owned and operated by the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians, Soboba Casino Resort blends cultural tradition with modern luxury, serving as both a community landmark and the Valley’s leading destination for gaming, relaxation, and world-class entertainment.For more information, visit www.soboba.com Follow us:###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.