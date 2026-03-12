NCFM Files Supreme Court Petition Urging The Court To Review The Male-Only Draft After Congress Abandons The Issue

National Coalition For Men (NCFM)

NCFM returns to SCOTUS, urging the Court end the male‑only draft registration requirement after Congress abandoned the issue

With this filing, NCFM continues its decade-long fight to remove archaic gender stereotypes codified in federal law as related to the male-only draft.” — Harry Crouch, President NCFM

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NCFM Files Second Supreme Court Petition After Congress Abandons Draft ReformThe National Coalition for Men (NCFM) has filed a Petition for Writ of Certiorari in the Supreme Court of the United States. NCFM is asking the Court to review and strike down the male only draft registration. The petition was filed by civil rights attorney Nadine Lewis, Esq., of the law firm of Nadine Lewis, Attorney at Law (Santa Monica, CA) who represented NCFM in National Coalition for Men et al, v. Selective Service System et al., Case No. 24-7746 (9th Circuit).The current case is a renewed effort by NCFM in their decade-long commitment to achieving equal treatment under the law for all people by ending gender-based discrimination in the draft. The 2016 challenge in National Coalition for Men v. Selective Service System , was led by the late Marc Angelucci, then NCFM’s Vice President and a nationally recognized civil rights attorney.In 2021, the Court declined review of NCFM's first petition. The opinion was written by Justice Sotomayor, joined by Justice Kavanaugh, and cited Congress’s “active consideration” of draft reform and the judiciary’s long-standing deference to Congress in military affairs. Congress has not amended the statute since SCOTUS denied review in 2021.Currently the United States is actively engaged with joint operations in Iran. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has not eliminated the possibility of having active U.S. military personnel in Iran. The White House has not ruled out the prospect of President Trump initiating a draft.NCFM Statement“In 2021, when SCOTUS declined review of the male-only draft registration requirement , Congress abandoned draft reform. Consequently, NCFM filed another petition with the Supreme Court. This petition reflects the work of Nadine Lewis and her staff. We also honor Marc Angelucci, whose earlier litigation brought this issue to national attention in 2021. Since 2013, women serve and give their lives in combat roles. Therefore, a draft that targets only young men has no rational basis to justify such discrimination. The NCFM petition seeks to end such discrimination as no other federal statute creates a criminal penalty for failing to comply with a duty imposed on the basis of sex.”— Harry Crouch, President, National Coalition for Men (NCFM)About NCFMSince 1977, NCFM has been committed to ending harmful discrimination and stereotypes against boys, men, their families and the women who love them. We are a gender inclusive, nonpartisan, ethnically diverse organization that effects civil rights reform through advocacy, education, outreach, services and litigation.The full release, petition, and a chronological history of NCFM’s efforts are available at: https://ncfm.org/2026/03/activities/national/ncfm-files-supreme-court-petition-for-writ-of-certiorari-in-ncfm-v-selective-service-system

