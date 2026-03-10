SVN Commercial Partners launches The Lotus Group, Specializing in the Sale & Leasing with a focus on Gas Station Sites

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SVN Commercial Partners announces the launch of The Lotus Group, a woman-led commercial real estate team serving clients across Florida and nationwide, with a strategic focus on sales & leasing and gas station sites.

The Lotus Group, a woman-led team led by Fuje Ara and Saira Marin represents private investors, occupiers, and owner-users, with a strong specialization in gas station transactions. The team quickly established a presence in the fuel and convenience asset sector, advising clients on acquisitions and 1031 exchange structuring. In Q4 2025 alone, the team closed over $8 million in transaction volume, reflecting strong early momentum and market confidence.

“It’s exciting to have a successful woman-led team in a male dominated industry. They bring vibrant energy to their daily practice and prioritize relationships over transactions”, stated Scott R Maesel, Managing Director of SVN Commercial Partners. I’m excited to watch and support their growth and help them become a dominating team in South Florida.

In addition to gas station sales, The Lotus Group specializes in medical and retail leasing, guiding landlords and tenants through strategic positioning, expansion planning, and long-term growth execution. Operating throughout Florida, the team also supports national brands with site selection strategy and market expansion advisory. As a multilingual team fluent in Bengali and Spanish, The Lotus Group is positioned to better serve diverse client bases and underrepresented communities with clear, trusted advisory support.

SVN, a national commercial real estate brokerage firm founded in 1987 that focused on Sales, Leasing and Management with more than 200 offices nationwide in 500 markets. SVN is one of the industry’s most recognized and powerful brands based on the annual Lipsey Top Brand Survey and Commercial Property. There at 24 SVN offices and 250 advisors in the state of Florida which has more coverage than any other national firm.

Contact: Scott R Maesel, Managing Director of SVNCP for more details at scott.maesel@svn.com I 773-251-1166

