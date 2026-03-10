German citizenship based on family background for descendants of former citizens and residents

Decker, Pex, Levi - Immigration Law Firm German citizenship based on family heritage Decker, Pex, Levi - German and Austrian citizenship lawyers

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tel Aviv, Israel - Significant shifts in European nationality laws have opened a historic window for hundreds of thousands of Jews around the world to reclaim their ancestral heritage. Recent legislative amendments in Germany and also Austria have streamlined the path for descendants of those persecuted by the Nazi regime to obtain citizenship, granting them the right to hold a powerful European Union (EU) passport.These historic changes address long-standing bureaucratic hurdles, making it easier for US citizens to bridge the gap to their family’s past. Crucially, the updated statutes allow for dual nationality, meaning eligible applicants do not have to renounce their current citizenship. Furthermore, the new laws have removed traditional barriers such as German language proficiency requirements and residency mandates.In these days of political and social turmoil the demand for a second citizenship is at an all time high as many seek the possibility to live, work, study, invest and travel in any of the European Union countries."For years, my family dreamt about applying for a German passport , but the complexity was overwhelming," says Jake Weiss, a resident of Long Island whose grandmother fled Berlin in 1934. "The new law brings historic justice. It’s more than just a document; it’s a moral and practical victory that connects us to our roots while providing our children with global opportunities."An estimated 350,000 Americans are now eligible to exercise this right. A German or Austrian passport is among the most coveted in the world, offering visa-free travel to over 180 countries. Beyond travel, citizenship provides the right to live, work, and study across all 27 EU member states, alongside access to subsidized university-level education and healthcare.While the legal path is now clearer, the process remains complex. Applications require meticulous genealogical research and the retrieval of archival documents from European centers to prove a direct link to a former citizen or resident who fled the rise of Nazism.To ensure success and navigate the intricate bureaucracy, experts recommend partnering with professional firms specializing in German and Austrian genealogy. Decker, Pex, Levi and it's team of experts possess the linguistic skills and archival access necessary to expedite applications and avoid the delays often caused by incorrectly submitted paperwork.

