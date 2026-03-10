Mood Bru and Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios Unite for Route 66 Centennial Collaboration

Buck & Stella Atom Mood Bru Collab

Tulsa beverage brand Mood Bru, partners with Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios to celebrate the upcoming Route 66 Centennial with a fun collaboration.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tulsa-based functional beverage brand Mood Bru has announced a special collaboration with Buck Atom creator Mary Beth Babcock to celebrate the upcoming Route 66 Centennial. The partnership will introduce limited-edition beverage designs and flavors inspired by Tulsa’s iconic Route 66 landmarks and roadside culture.

The collaboration brings together two locally rooted brands that celebrate Tulsa’s creative spirit and deep connection to the historic Mother Road. The new releases will feature Buck & Stella Atom, Meadow Gold Mack and Cowboy Bob paired with vibrant flavors designed to capture the fun and nostalgia of the Route 66 experience.

Mood Bru, a Tulsa-based functional beverage brand, is known for crafting non-alcoholic drinks designed to elevate mood through unique flavor combinations and botanical ingredients. The brand has built a growing following by offering a refreshing alternative to traditional beverages, giving consumers a flavorful social drink without alcohol.

By partnering with Mary Beth Babcock and the Buck Atom brand, Mood Bru hopes to celebrate the nostalgic charm of Route 66 while introducing new audiences to Tulsa’s thriving creative community.

“We wanted to create something that celebrates Tulsa’s connection to Route 66 in a fun and modern way,” said Necole Cantu, founder of Mood Bru. “Buck Atom has become one of the most recognizable characters tied to Route 66 culture, and collaborating with Mary Beth felt like the perfect way to honor that history while creating something new.”

The collaboration will roll out in the lead-up to the 2026 Route 66 Centennial, which will mark one hundred years since the legendary highway was established. The milestone anniversary is expected to bring increased tourism and international attention to Tulsa and other communities along the historic route.

Communities along Route 66 are already preparing for the celebration, with local businesses, artists, and entrepreneurs finding creative ways to highlight the culture and history of the Mother Road. The Mood Bru and Buck Atom collaboration represents one example of how Tulsa businesses are embracing the opportunity to celebrate the upcoming Centennial.

Mary Beth Babcock, creator of Buck Atom and owner of the Buck Atom Cosmic Curios gift shop in Tulsa, said Collaborating with Mood Bru to create custom Land of the Giants drinks for the Route 66 Centennial is a dream I didn’t even know I had, COME TRUE! I have been sober 20 years and having a non-alcoholic drink made with Mood Bru has been one of the most exciting local projects I have been part of yet.

“Route 66 has always been about quirky roadside attractions, local businesses, and a sense of adventure,” Babcock said. “This collaboration captures that energy while celebrating Tulsa’s place on the Mother Road.”

The limited-edition Mood Bru releases will feature new designs and flavors inspired by Route 66 culture and will be available in select locations as the Centennial celebration approaches, as well as in stores and restaurants across Oklahoma.

The collaboration aims to give both locals and travelers a new way to experience Tulsa’s Route 66 heritage while enjoying a refreshing beverage inspired by the creativity and character of the city.

