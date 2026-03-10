Big Game Steel Unveils Trio of Heavy-Duty Storage Solutions to Reclaim Shop Floor Space and Enhance Safety

Big Game Steel Roll-Out Sheet Metal Rack

Big Game Steel launches Roll-Out, Ridgeline, and Outrigger systems to reclaim 70% of shop floor space with high-capacity, crane-ready industrial storage.

Our goal with this launch is to provide entrepreneurs with invisible square footage—allowing them to double their production capacity without signing a new lease or moving into a larger facility” — Brett Sullivan

CEDAR GROVE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Game Steel, a leader in American-engineered material handling equipment, today announced the official launch of three innovative storage systems designed to eliminate floor debt and streamline production for metal fabrication shops and industrial warehouses. The new lineup includes the Roll-Out Sheet Metal Rack , the Ridgeline Vertical Sheet Storage System , and the Outrigger Tube Storage System As industrial real estate costs continue to rise, manufacturers are increasingly forced to scale production within their existing footprints. Big Game Steel’s new product suite addresses this real estate headache by utilizing vertical density and high-capacity engineering to reclaim up to 70% of usable shop floor space.The Triple Threat of Industrial Efficiency:The Roll-Out Sheet Metal Rack: Engineered for 100% accessibility, this system features heavy-duty drawers with a 5,000 lb capacity per level. Designed for shops utilizing overhead cranes or vacuum lifters, the roll-out mechanism allows a single operator to bring heavy plate into the aisle for safe, effortless picking.The Ridgeline Vertical Sheet Storage System: For shops prioritizing rapid retrieval and inventory visibility, the Ridgeline organizes material upright. Each system supports up to 2,000 lbs per bay and is specifically designed for controlled vertical lifting via bridge cranes, hoists, or vacuum systems , preventing the material damage caused by traditional floor stacking.The Outrigger Tube Storage System: Designed for high-capacity long-stock storage, the Outrigger features crank-out arms that bring tubing, pipe, and bar stock directly into the open for crane or forklift retrieval. While compatible with forklifts, the system is optimized for overhead crane access, allowing for one clean pick and eliminating the need to shuffle through buried bundles. With a massive capacity of up to 6,600 lbs per arm, it represents a cleaner, safer alternative to floor storage."Every square foot occupied by stagnant material is a square foot that isn't generating revenue," said Brett Sullivan, General Manager at Big Game Steel. "Our goal with this launch is to provide entrepreneurs with invisible square footage—allowing them to double their production capacity without signing a new lease or moving into a larger facility."All three systems are constructed from high-grade American structural steel and are designed for long-term modular expansion as a business grows. Furthermore, these industrial assets may qualify for Section 179 tax depreciation, providing significant financial incentives for shops upgrading their infrastructure.For more information on the new product lineup or to request a custom shop layout consultation, visit www.biggamesteel.com or call 847-380-0860.About Big Game Steel: Big Game Steel provides heavy-duty, engineered storage solutions for the metal fabrication and manufacturing industries. Specializing in Standard, Combo, Roll-Out, and Vertical racking, Big Game Steel is dedicated to improving shop floor efficiency, operator safety, and material integrity through American-made innovation.

