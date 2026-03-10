Two Toronto Lawyers Introduce Canada’s First Start-to-Finish Online Prenup Platform

I Do Prenup Logo Founders of I Do Prenup

I Do Prenup helps couples complete the entire prenup process online — including financial disclosure and agreement creation.

Throughout our careers, we saw many couples who wanted to put a prenup in place but didn’t know where to start.” — Sean Valentine

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I Do Prenup is Canada’s first all-in-one online platform built to guide couples through the entire prenuptial agreement process, from financial disclosure through to a completed agreement, all in one place.

Created by Ontario family lawyers Sean Valentine and Ryan Osbourne, the platform was designed to make the prenup process more accessible, transparent, and less intimidating for modern couples.

“The process can feel complicated and uncomfortable, especially when couples are trying to navigate financial disclosure and legal requirements for the first time.”

Traditional prenup processes often involve multiple meetings with lawyers and can cost thousands of dollars. I Do Prenup was developed to help couples begin that process in a more structured, streamlined and cost-effective way. “We built this platform to guide couples step-by-step through the important conversations that should happen before a prenup is finalized,” said Osbourne. “Financial transparency is one of the most important elements of a strong agreement, and our goal was to create a platform that makes that process clearer and easier to navigate.”

The platform allows couples to:

- Work collaboratively through key agreement terms

- Organize assets, debts, and financial information

- Complete structured financial disclosure

- Generate a full signed agreement

“Prenups are ultimately about clarity,” Valentine added. “They help couples understand each other’s circumstances, set clear expectations and plan for the future.” With more couples entering marriage with assets, businesses, student debt, or family support for home purchases, prenuptial agreements are becoming increasingly relevant for Canadians planning their futures.

I Do Prenup aims to modernize that process while helping couples approach the conversation with transparency and confidence.

About I Do Prenup

I Do Prenup is Canada’s first start-to-finish online platform designed to guide couples through the prenuptial agreement process. Founded by Ontario family lawyers Sean Valentine and Ryan Osbourne, the platform helps couples organize financial disclosure, collaborate on agreement terms, and prepare a prenup for independent legal advice — all in one place.

How I Do Prenup Works

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.